WNBA: Indiana Fever Beat Seattle Storm 78-74, Win 5th Straight Game With Caitlin Clark Sidelined

Natasha Howard scored 21 points, Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double, and the Indiana Fever earned their fifth consecutive win by beating the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Sunday.
The Fever (17-12) continue to play without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is recovering from a groin injury. She has missed Indiana’s last seven games, dating back to before the All-Star break.
Howard was 10 for 12 from the field and added five rebounds and five assists, while Boston finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Aari McDonald added nine points and nine assists for Indiana, and Sophie Cunningham made four 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points.
The Storm (16-13) lost their second consecutive game and dropped to 4-6 in their last 10 games.
Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 16 points, shooting 7 for 20 from the field. Gabby Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Aces bounce back from humbling rout
Jewell Loyd tied a team record by making seven 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 101-77, bouncing back from Saturday’s 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
Loyd finished with 27 points off the bench on Sunday for the Aces (15-14) and was 7 for 11 from 3-point range.
Jackie Young contributed 20 points and eight assists for Las Vegas, while A’ja Wilson had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
The Valkyries (14-14) shot just 34.2% from the field.
Iliana Rupert led Golden State with 17 points, while Carla Leite and Laeticia Amihere each scored 14 points.
Ionescu sets pace for Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 87-78.
Ionescu, who won the WNBA’s 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, did most of her damage inside the arc on Sunday, shooting 14 of 22 from the field and 1 for 3 from deep.
The reigning WNBA champions played their fourth straight game without All-Star Breanna Stewart, who is dealing with a knee injury.
Jonquel Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty (18-10), while Emma Meesseman had 11 points in her second game back in the WNBA.
Tina Charles had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Sun (5-22), while Aneesah Morrow added 16 points and nine rebounds.