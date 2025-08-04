WNBA Trades: Minnesota Lynx Acquire DiJonai Carrington From Dallas Wings

The Minnesota Lynx acquired DiJonai Carrington on Sunday in a trade with the Dallas Wings for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick in 2027.
The WNBA-best Lynx made the move one day after MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier injured her right ankle in Saturday's 111-58 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.
Carrington was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2024, when she averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.56 steals for the Connecticut Sun.
She was acquired by the Wings in February as part of a four-team trade and in 20 games for Dallas this season, she averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.8 assists in 20 games, but she saw her role on the Wings diminish over the last 6 1/2 weeks.
After starting the season's first 12 games, she came off the bench in seven of the last eight contests, averaging 7.0 points in that stretch.
Miller played sparingly for the Lynx this season, averaging 4.1 points in just 9.7 minutes per game. She was named to the 2023 All-Rookie team after being selected second overall by Minnesota in that year's draft.
Samuelson has been sidelined since June 29 because of season-ending surgery on her left foot. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16 games before her injury.
The Lynx are atop the WNBA standings with a 24-5 record - six games ahead of the second-place New York Liberty - while the Wings sit in 11th place at 8-21.