WNBA: Napheesa Collier's Ankle Injury Overshadows Minnesota Lynx's Rout Of Las Vegas Aces

Minnesota Lynx's 53-point win broke the league-record for largest margin of victory on the road, a record set in 1998 by the Houston Comets. Minnesota also set a team record with 17 3-pointers in 27 attempts

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game. Photo: AP
Kayla McBride led a 3-point barrage, making 8 of 10 from beyond the arc, and the Minnesota Lynx set the WNBA record for the biggest road win, beating the Las Vegas Aces 111-58 on Saturday after MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier left with an ankle injury.

Collier, the league scoring leader (23.8), collided with teammate Alanna Smith and landed awkwardly on her right foot. Collier remained down for several minutes before getting up and walking off the court under her own power, but with assistance.

She was officially ruled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Collier finished with 18 points, five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes.

McBride made all eight of her 3-point attempts in the first half and the Lynx went 13 for 14 as a team, leading to a 67-33 halftime lead.

Minnesota's 53-point win broke the league-record for largest margin of victory on the road, a record set in 1998 by the Houston Comets. Minnesota also set a team record with 17 3-pointers in 27 attempts.

McBride missed both of her 3-point attempts in the second half, coming up short of the league-record of nine 3-pointers in a game. She finished with 24 points.

Jessica Shepard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season and second in nine days for the league-best Lynx (24-5).

Jewell Loyd had 12 points and reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson scored 10 for the Aces (14-14).

