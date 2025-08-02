WNBA Wrap: Los Angeles Sparks Outlast Seattle Storm In Double Overtime; Indiana Fever Topple Dallas Wings

Cameron Brink had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and five fouls in 12 minutes in her second game back after ACL surgery last season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA
Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks goes to the basket against Lexie Brown #8 of the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena on August 01, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
info_icon

Dearica Hamby's layup with 4.3 seconds left gave the Los Angeles Sparks a 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night in the first double-overtime game in the WNBA this season.

Hamby put up a contested shot but Skylar Diggins' similar shot on the other end fell off the rim as time expired.

Rickea Jackson had 27 points to lead the Sparks (12-15), who have won six of seven. Kelsey Plum added 22 points and seven assists, while Hamby and Azura Stevens both had 21. Hamby also had 13 rebounds.

Cameron Brink had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and five fouls in 12 minutes in her second game back after ACL surgery last season.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points, one shy of her career high when she played with the Sparks nine years ago, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle (16-12). She became the sixth player to reach 7,000 points for her career. Diggins had 18 points, Erica Wheeler 15 and Gabby Williams 14 points and eight assists. Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Fever down Wings for fourth straight victory

Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard notched double-doubles and the Indiana Fever topped the Dallas Wings 88-78 for their season-high fourth-straight win despite playing without Caitlin Clark for the sixth consecutive game.

The game was moved to American Airlines Center in anticipation of a Clark-Paige Bueckers showdown but Clark missed her 15th game overall and the Fever improved to 8-7 without her. Bueckers did not disappoint the crowd of 17,857 - second-highest in Dallas history - with 22 points, her 12th 20-point game, as she increased her WNBA record for double-figure games to start a career to 23 games.

Boston had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Howard 11 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds and both had five assists for the Fever (16-12), who are 3-0 against the Wings.

Bueckers was the only player in double figures for the Wings (8-21). Arike Ogunbowale had eight points and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Sun send Liberty to fourth straight loss

Marina Mabrey scored 18 points and Tina Charles added 15 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed New York Liberty 78-62.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Liberty (17-10), who were missing Breanna Stewart. The star forward is recovering from a bone bruise in her right knee. New York also was without Nyara Sabally (knee) and Kennedy Burke (right calf strain) and only had eight healthy players.

The team is mired in its longest losing streak since 2022, when the franchise had five-game and seven-game skids.

Emma Meesseman joined the squad on Friday, and the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP suited up but didn’t play as she was still getting acclimated to the squad. Coach Sandy Brondello expects her to be in the lineup on Sunday when the teams play again in Connecticut.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 for New York, which had 21 turnovers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: ALexander Zverev Completes Comeback To End Alexei Popyrin's Title Defence
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  3. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  4. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. Trump Threatens To 'Substantially' Raise Tariff On India; MEA Alleges 'Unjustified Targeting'
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  2. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Japanese Baba Vanga Predicted Massive Disaster In Japan In July 2025; Sparks Mass Travel Cancellations
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball