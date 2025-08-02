WNBA Wrap: Los Angeles Sparks Outlast Seattle Storm In Double Overtime; Indiana Fever Topple Dallas Wings

Dearica Hamby's layup with 4.3 seconds left gave the Los Angeles Sparks a 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night in the first double-overtime game in the WNBA this season.
Hamby put up a contested shot but Skylar Diggins' similar shot on the other end fell off the rim as time expired.
Rickea Jackson had 27 points to lead the Sparks (12-15), who have won six of seven. Kelsey Plum added 22 points and seven assists, while Hamby and Azura Stevens both had 21. Hamby also had 13 rebounds.
Cameron Brink had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and five fouls in 12 minutes in her second game back after ACL surgery last season.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points, one shy of her career high when she played with the Sparks nine years ago, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle (16-12). She became the sixth player to reach 7,000 points for her career. Diggins had 18 points, Erica Wheeler 15 and Gabby Williams 14 points and eight assists. Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Fever down Wings for fourth straight victory
Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard notched double-doubles and the Indiana Fever topped the Dallas Wings 88-78 for their season-high fourth-straight win despite playing without Caitlin Clark for the sixth consecutive game.
The game was moved to American Airlines Center in anticipation of a Clark-Paige Bueckers showdown but Clark missed her 15th game overall and the Fever improved to 8-7 without her. Bueckers did not disappoint the crowd of 17,857 - second-highest in Dallas history - with 22 points, her 12th 20-point game, as she increased her WNBA record for double-figure games to start a career to 23 games.
Boston had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Howard 11 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds and both had five assists for the Fever (16-12), who are 3-0 against the Wings.
Bueckers was the only player in double figures for the Wings (8-21). Arike Ogunbowale had eight points and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Sun send Liberty to fourth straight loss
Marina Mabrey scored 18 points and Tina Charles added 15 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed New York Liberty 78-62.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Liberty (17-10), who were missing Breanna Stewart. The star forward is recovering from a bone bruise in her right knee. New York also was without Nyara Sabally (knee) and Kennedy Burke (right calf strain) and only had eight healthy players.
The team is mired in its longest losing streak since 2022, when the franchise had five-game and seven-game skids.
Emma Meesseman joined the squad on Friday, and the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP suited up but didn’t play as she was still getting acclimated to the squad. Coach Sandy Brondello expects her to be in the lineup on Sunday when the teams play again in Connecticut.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 for New York, which had 21 turnovers.