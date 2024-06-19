Other Sports

Did Guardiola Help Celtics Win NBA Finals - Boston Coach Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail

Joseph Mazzulla's Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 for a 4-1 win in the NBA 2023-24 Finals and claim a record 18th title, one more than their old rivals the Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Mazzulla celebrates Boston's win.
Pep Guardiola's advice helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals, so says Joe Mazzulla. (More Basketball News)

The Celtics clinched the NBA title with a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday.

That sealed a 4-1 series win for Boston, who won their 18th Championship, and first since 2008.

Jaylen Brown hoists the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals. - null
Celtics 106-88 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Jayson Tatum Stars As Celtics Lands Record 18th Title

BY Stats Perform

And head coach Mazzulla revealed that Manchester City manager Guardiola, who was in attendance for Game 1 of the Finals, played a part in his team's success.

"Dallas has one of the smartest defenses," Mazzulla said.

"We had to be creative to counter them."

"Pep helped me in transitions and how to move guys."

Perhaps when he does eventually leave City, Guardiola might just try his hand in the NBA?

