Paris Paralympics: Dharambir, Pranav Soorma Clinch Gold, Silver In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event

India's Dharambir has clinched a gold medal in the Men’s Club Throw F51 Event with Pranav Soorma coming in second to clinch silver with 34.59m on Wednesday, September 4 (Thursday September 5 IST). (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
After four fouled attempts, the 35-year-old world championships bronze medallist from Sonepat, Dharambir hurled the club to a distance of 34.92m in his fifth attempt to claim the top spot on the podium.
Dharambir won India it's fifth gold at the ongoing edition, setting a new Asian Record.
Soorma, who injured his spinal chord at 16 when a cement sheet fell on his head, then produced a best throw of 34.59m in his first attempt but the 29-year-old from Faridabad couldn't get past Dharambir as India completed a one-two.
The third Indian in the fray, 2017 world championship silver medallist Amit Kumar, however, finished last with a best effort of 23.96m.
Serbia's Filip Graovac bagged bronze, courtesy a 34.18m throw in his second attempt.
The F51 club throw event is for athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk, legs and hands. All the competitors compete while seated and rely on their shoulders and arm to generate power.
