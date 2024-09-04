Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh Clinches Gold In Men's Individual Recurve Open Final

The Indian had become the first Indian archer to enter the Paralympic finals by securing four wins in a row in the men's recurve open competition

Harvinder Singh, Para Archery- Paris Paralympics
Harvinder Singh has clinched a gold in the men's individual recurve open final. Photo: X/vinayakkm
Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to clinch gold in the Men's Individual Recurve Open Final on Wednesday, September 4. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

He defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25) in the men’s individual recurve open final.

Harvinder, the first Indian Paralympic medallist in archery, had earlier overturned a 1-3 deficit to triumph over Iran's Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri 7-3.

The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the USA in the Tokyo semifinals before securing a bronze, narrowly dropped the first set 25-26 and tied the second 27-27.

Sarah Storey in action. - X/ @ParalympicsGB
Who Is Sarah Storey: The Most Decorated British Paralympian With 28 Medals, Including 18 Golds

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi had won a bronze medal in the mixed compound open category on Monday.

Harvinder, the first Indian Paralympic medallist in archery, dispatched world No. 9 Hector Julio Ramirez of Colombia 6-2 in the quarterfinals, having earlier eliminated Tseng Lung-Hui of Chinese Taipei 7-3 in the round of 32.

In the pre-quarters, he rallied from an initial set deficit to edge out Setiawan Setiawan of Indonesia 6-2. He became the first Indian archer to enter the Paralympic final when he overturned a 1-3 deficit to triumph over Iran's Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri 7-3.

In each of his victories, Harvinder showcased his resilience, consistently staging comebacks to stay in the hunt. In the final, Harvinder Singh displayed a different level of precision, conceding only two points to secure the first set with a commanding four-point lead.

Though Ciszek rallied in the second set, landing three 9s, Harvinder's unflinching focus and consistent shooting -- scoring another 28 -- enabled him to edge out Ciszek by a single point, extending his lead to 4-0.

Harvinder Singh delivered a hat-trick of 10s, including a perfect inner 10 (X), intensifying the pressure on his opponent.

Ciszek faltered with a 7 and followed with a 9, while Harvinder clinched the gold with a decisive 9 on his final arrow.

In the semifinal, Harvinder narrowly dropped the first set 25-26 and tied the second 27-27.

Maintaining his composure, Harvinder delivered splendid performances with successive 10s on his final arrows of the third and fourth sets, clinching them 27-25 and 26-24 to take a 5-3 lead.

Needing a set win in the final end to avoid a shoot-off, Harvinder faced a strong challenge from Ameri, who opened with an X (inner 10) and followed with an 8 to level the set at 18-18, setting up a tense final arrow.

Under pressure, Ameri faltered with a 7, allowing Harvinder to close out the match with an 8 and advance.

In recurve open class, archers shoot from a standing position at a distance of 70m at a 122cm target made up of 10 concentric circles, scoring from 10 points down to 1 point from the centre outwards.

(With PTI inputs)

