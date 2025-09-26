PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

Meanwhile, there was no respite for U Mumba. Sandeep Kumar was the only shining light for them as he completed his Super 10 in the game. In the end, the night belonged to Ashu Malik, who capped his stellar outing with a Super Raid to record the best raiding performance of the season, finishing with 23 points in the match. Riding on his brilliance, Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed a commanding 47-26 victory to move to the top of the table.