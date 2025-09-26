PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

In the end, the night belonged to Ashu Malik, who capped his stellar outing with a Super Raid to record the best raiding performance of the season, finishing with 23 points in the match. Riding on his brilliance, Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed a commanding 47-26 victory to move to the top of the table

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
dabang delhi vs u mumba match report
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Highlights Photo: PKL
info_icon

Dabang Delhi K.C. displayed a commanding performance to register a massive 47-26 win against U Mumba at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. With 21 points separating the two sides, this was the second-highest margin of victory for a team this season.

It was also a historic night for Ashu Malik as he led the way with 23 points, marking his best-ever performance in the PKL. Neeraj Narwal chipped in with seven points, while Fazel Atrachali had four tackle points. For U Mumba, Sandeep Kumar recorded a Super 10, which served as consolation in the end.

It was a positive start to the game for U Mumba with Sandeep Kumar doing the heavy lifting for the season two champions. For Dabang Delhi K.C., Ashu Malik opened the scoring, but it was Neeraj Narwal who was making his presence felt in the early exchanges.

Sandeep Kumar made his mark with five points in the opening quarter, while a two-point raid from Neeraj Narwal helped his side stay in the game despite Dabang Delhi trailing 7-9 after the first ten minutes. Dabang Delhi soon levelled things up at 12-12, with Ashu Malik finding his groove in this cagey contest.

Related Content
Related Content

A Super Tackle from Sunil Kumar helped U Mumba regain their two-point lead as the first half drew to a close. However, Ashu Malik returned to ensure his side ended the half on a high, courtesy of a multi-point raid that inflicted an ALL OUT on his opponents at the stroke of half-time. He also completed his Super 10 in the process, giving Dabang Delhi K.C. a slender 19-17 lead at halftime.

With a couple of tackles, Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh set the tone for Dabang Delhi K.C. in the second half, while Ashu Malik continued to do what he does best to help them extend their lead to five points. He further piled on the misery with a Super Raid to enforce another ALL OUT on U Mumba to make it a double-digit lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. executed a third ALL OUT in quick succession, taking a massive 18-point lead at 37-19 with ten minutes to go in the game. Their dominance and aggression were reflected in the third quarter, when they scored eighteen points compared to U Mumba’s miserly two points. In the process, Ashu Malik also amassed 100 raid points for the season.

Meanwhile, there was no respite for U Mumba. Sandeep Kumar was the only shining light for them as he completed his Super 10 in the game. In the end, the night belonged to Ashu Malik, who capped his stellar outing with a Super Raid to record the best raiding performance of the season, finishing with 23 points in the match. Riding on his brilliance, Dabang Delhi K.C. sealed a commanding 47-26 victory to move to the top of the table.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  2. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4s: Taskin Ahmed Wags Finger After Dismissing Mohammad Nawaz - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Crackdown In Leh: Around 50 Detained, Congress Councillor Booked Amid Ladakh Protests

  5. Leh Calm But Tense, Under Curfew, Day After Statehood March Turned Violent

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand