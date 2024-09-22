Other Sports

Chess Olympiad Round 11 Live Streaming: Indians In Action, Board Pairings, Where To Watch

India will face Slovenia in the open section and Azarbaijan in the women's section of the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad held in Budapest. Here are the live streaming, board pairings and other details of the final round

indian chess players during chess olympiad in budapest X fide
Indian chess players during Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Photo: X | International Chess Federation
info_icon

India defeated the United States 2.5-1.5 in round 10 of the open section to enter the final round of the Chess Olympiad where they will face Slovenia on Sunday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary. (More Sports News)

India need a draw to clinch their historic first gold medal in the competition. India's D Gukesh will be up against Vladimir Fedoseev, R Praggnanandhaa against Anton Demchenko, Arjun Erigaisi will face Jan Subelj and Vidit Gujrathi will play against Matej Sebenik in the final round.

In the women's section, India will clash with Azerbaijan in the final round after defeating China 2.5-1.5 in round 10. It will be a historic moment for India if they win both the open and women's sections.

On Board 1, Harika Dronavalli will play Gunay Mammadzada and on the second board, Vaishali Rameshbabu is going to face Ulviyya Fataliyeva. Divya Deshmukh will be up against Govhar Beydullayeva and Vantika Agrawal will face Khanim Balajayeva in the final round.

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh beat America's Fabiano Caruana in round 10 of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. - FIDE/Michał Walusza
Indian Men Beat USA, Smell Historic Chess Olympiad Gold Medal In Budapest

BY Outlook Sports Desk

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will India's round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?

The Indian round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Sunday, September 22 from 2:30 pm (IST) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.

Where will India's round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?

India's round 11 matches at the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE Chess). There will not be a telecast on any TV channel in India.

India Board Pairings For Round 11

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs SLOVENIA

Board 1: D Gukesh vs Vladimir Fedoseev

Board 2: R Praggnanandhaa vs Anton Demchenko

Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Jan Subelj

Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Matej Sebenik

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs Azerbaijan

Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Gunay Mammadzada

Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Govhar Beydullayeva

Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Khanim Balajayeva

At the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai back in 2022, India finished third (bronze medal) with Uzbekistan grabbing the first spot (Gold). Georgia came in second place (Silver).

