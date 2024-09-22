India defeated the United States 2.5-1.5 in round 10 of the open section to enter the final round of the Chess Olympiad where they will face Slovenia on Sunday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary. (More Sports News)
India need a draw to clinch their historic first gold medal in the competition. India's D Gukesh will be up against Vladimir Fedoseev, R Praggnanandhaa against Anton Demchenko, Arjun Erigaisi will face Jan Subelj and Vidit Gujrathi will play against Matej Sebenik in the final round.
In the women's section, India will clash with Azerbaijan in the final round after defeating China 2.5-1.5 in round 10. It will be a historic moment for India if they win both the open and women's sections.
On Board 1, Harika Dronavalli will play Gunay Mammadzada and on the second board, Vaishali Rameshbabu is going to face Ulviyya Fataliyeva. Divya Deshmukh will be up against Govhar Beydullayeva and Vantika Agrawal will face Khanim Balajayeva in the final round.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will India's round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?
The Indian round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Sunday, September 22 from 2:30 pm (IST) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.
Where will India's round 11 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?
India's round 11 matches at the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE Chess). There will not be a telecast on any TV channel in India.
India Board Pairings For Round 11
OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs SLOVENIA
Board 1: D Gukesh vs Vladimir Fedoseev
Board 2: R Praggnanandhaa vs Anton Demchenko
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Jan Subelj
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Matej Sebenik
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs Azerbaijan
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Gunay Mammadzada
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Ulviyya Fataliyeva
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Govhar Beydullayeva
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Khanim Balajayeva
At the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai back in 2022, India finished third (bronze medal) with Uzbekistan grabbing the first spot (Gold). Georgia came in second place (Silver).