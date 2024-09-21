Other Sports

Indian Men Beat USA, Smell Historic Chess Olympiad Gold Medal In Budapest

The win means India are in sole lead in the Open section with 19 points after 10 rounds and with just one more round to go, almost assured of fetching the country's first-ever Olympiad gold

d-gukesh-indian-grandmaster-chess-olympiad
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh beat America's Fabiano Caruana in round 10 of the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. Photo: FIDE/Michał Walusza
info_icon

The Indian men's team leapt within touching distance of a historic gold medal at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 on Saturday, edging the formidable United States by a 2.5-1.5 margin in Budapest. (More Chess News)

The win means India are in sole lead in the Open section with 19 points after 10 rounds and with just one more round to go, almost assured of fetching the country's first-ever Olympiad gold.

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana to set the tone.

Slated to play the next World championship match in Singapore in November, Gukesh played another tough game showcasing his steely nerves against the top seeded teams and also beating higher ranked Caruana.

It was a Catalan opening wherein Gukesh got the complications running in his favour in the later stages of the middle game after grabbing a pawn.

Under pressure, Caruana crumbled like a cookie and soon after lost a second pawn to let Gukesh enter a winning endgame.

Earlier, R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting against Wesley So to give the American team an early lead but the Indian men were in no danger anytime as Arjun Erigaisi was always in command against Lenier Dominguez Perez.

India's Divya Deshmukh beat China's Ni Shiqun in round of FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. - FIDE/Maria Emelianova
Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Topple USA, Stay In Contention Of First-Ever Gold Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Arjun won after over five hours of play, while Vidit Gujrathi played a rock-solid game against Levon Aronian.

While the technicalities remain and the pairings for the next round are still awaited, it seems almost certain that India have won the Olympiad gold for the first time ever, and that too with a round to spare.

(With PTI inputs)

