Other Sports

Ding Liren Admits D Gukesh Is The Favorite For November's World Chess Title Showdown

The 31-year-old Ding Liren, the highest-rated chess player of all time, claimed the world title in May last year by defeating Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi

D-Gukesh-indian-chess-grandmaster
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh beat Azerbaijan's Aydin Sulemanli in the fifth round of Chess Olympiad 2024. Photo: FIDE/Maria Emelianova
info_icon

Defending champion Ding Liren concedes Indian challenger D Gukesh could be seen as the favorite in their highly awaited world chess title clash in November, admitting his own performance has "dropped a lot" over the past year. (More Sports News)

Visuals from the event show a buzz of excitement, with people flocking to click pictures with Gukesh. On the other hand, Liren is giving interviews, adding to the mounting anticipation surrounding their upcoming showdown.

Both of them are currently playing at the 45th Chess Olympiad, where the Indian team is looking almost invincible with five consecutive wins. The quartet of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, and Arjun Erigaisi now leads, along with Ding Liren's China and the host nation, Hungary.

"I can see my opponent (Gukesh) playing extremely well in this tournament. Maybe he is a favourite in the World Championship Match. He also has a higher rating than me," Liren said in an interaction with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the tournament's mixed zone.

"I have dropped a lot since last year, but I will fight my best to try to overcome the rating difference," he added.

The 31-year-old Liren is the highest-rated chess player in history, claiming a world title win in May last year by defeating Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

After winning, he took some time off from the board, as he was battling depression. Liren returned this year at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, where he ended ninth.

Meanwhile, Gukesh, a winner of the Candidates Tournament in April became at 17 years and eight months the youngest challenger in the history of the event for the world title. In May, he will celebrate his 18th birthday.

The two will next clash in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title and a prize fund of USD 2.50 million.

Gukesh has mostly been zipped about his plans for the world championship and here too, when he was asked about the match against Liren. He said, "this is an important tournament. I am looking forward to playing some good chess. My focus right now is Olympiad."

Liren, also spoke about the possibility of India and China being locked in a close battle for the gold medal in the 11-round Olympiad in which the team with most points will win.

"We are two very strong teams. We have a chance to fight for the gold medal," he said.

On the other hand, Gukesh, said all participating teams are strong in his assessment. The Olympiad features 196 teams in the open section (men) and 184 in the women's competition. 

"All countries are strong, we have to come everyday with the right spirit...We have a nice mood in the team, it's enjoyable," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 1st ODI On TV And Online
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran Shines With Unbeaten 157, Carrying Bat Through The Innings
  3. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred
  5. Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid Revitalized By 'Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez' Signings, Says Diego Simeone
  2. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Regrets Missed Chances As Denzel Dumfries Nets Late Equalizer
  3. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
  4. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Set Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  3. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  4. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  2. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  3. 'We Will Attend': Protesting Doctors Demand Meeting Minutes To Be Recorded On Mamata's 'Final Call'
  4. 'Centre Has Invaded State's Legislative Territory': Kerala’s Article 131 Legal Battle
  5. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  2. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  3. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  4. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  5. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Set Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs