Brussels Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Events, Top Athletes - All You Need To Know

Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will have lofty expectations to live up to, while for steeplechaser Avinash Sable, it would be an opportunity to make up for a disappointing Olympics, when the star-studded Diamond League season finale begins on Friday, September 13 in Belgium, Brussels. (More Sports News)
The showpiece is spread over two days for the first time and the field features top athletes from all continents, including an unprecedented number of Olympic medal winners, who will be vying for the top honours in 32 disciplines.
African track stars Letsile Tebogo and Emmanuel Wanyonyi, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, shot putter Ryan Crouser, and Ukraine’s high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchik will also be in action.
Moreover, the winners at the Diamond League 2024 Brussels will earn a wildcard entry at the next year's World Athletics Championships in Japan. The champion will also be awarded a 'Diamond Trophy' and USD 30,000 prize money. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.
Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, will be aiming to end his season on a high on Saturday.
Chopra skipped the last series meet in Zurich last week.
The 26-year-old finished two points behind Czechia's Jakub Vadlech. Grenada's Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber took the top two spots with 29 and 21 points respectively.
Brussels Diamond League 2024 Events And Schedule:
(All Timings Are Indian Standard Time)
Friday 13 September
10:41 pm Women’s discus
10.47 pm Men’s long jump
11.13 pm Women’s shot put
11.15 pm Men’s pole vault
11.35 pm Women’s 400m
11.47 pm Men’s 100m
11.59 pm Women’s high jump
(next day)
12.05 am Men’s discus
12.07 am Men’s 5000m
12:22 am Women’s triple jump
12:31 am Women’s 100m
12:39 am Men’s 3000m steeplechase
12:59 am Men’s 1500m
1:10 am Women’s 800m
1:22 am Men’s 400m
Saturday 14 September
10:22 pm Women’s javelin
10:58 pm Men’s triple jump
11:02 pm Men’s shot put
11:21 pm Women’s pole vault
11:34 pm Men’s 400m hurdles
11:47 pm Women’s 200m
11:50 pm Men’s high jump
11:52 pm Men’s javelin
11:57 pm Women’s 3000m steeplechase
(Next Day)
12:16 am Women’s 100m hurdles
12:22 am Women’s long jump
12:24 am Women’s 1500m
12:37 am Men’s 200m
12:48 am Women’s 5000m
1:10 am Men’s 800m
1:22 am Women’s 400m hurdles
Where to watch Brussels Diamond League 2024?
The live streaming details of the Brussels Diamond League 2024 will be streamed on the JioCinema app and website.