British Women's Gymnastics Coach Resigns Ahead Of European Championships, Paris Olympics 2024

Britain's women's gymnastics head coach, David Kenwright has left his role after seven years with British Gymnastics, the organization said on 1 May, Wednesday

AP
Britain's Women Gymnastics Team. Photo: AP
The head coach of Britain's women's gymnastics has stepped down on the eve of the European championships and less than 100 days before the Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)

David Kenwright has left his role after seven years with British Gymnastics, the organization said Wednesday.

He had overseen the most successful period for the women's team, which included Britain winning its first Olympic team medal in 93 years at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“We've achieved a lot together that we can all be immensely proud of and that will have a lasting positive impact for our sport and all those in it,” Kenwright said in the announcement. "I will miss everyone and wish you all the very best success over the coming months and beyond.”

The European championships start Thursday in Rimini, Italy.

British Gymnastics said performance director of Olympic disciplines Tracy Whittaker-Smith and technical advisor Scott Hann would lead the team into the Paris Games.

Kenwright initially joined British Gymnastics as national coach in 2017. He led women's program over the last four years.

Britain won a team silver in the world championships in 2022 and a team gold in the European championships last year.

British Gymnastics said Kenwright's contribution had gone “beyond the results” and would have a “long-lasting positive impact.”

“British Gymnastics would like to thank David for the extensive contribution he has made to gymnastics in the UK over the past seven years. We wish him all the best for the future,” it said.

