Other Sports

FIG Apparatus World Cup: Dipa Karmakar Misses Medal By Whisker, Ends Fourth

Dipa Karmakar came up with a score of 13.333 in the women's vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Games 2024 qualifying event in Doha. The Asian Championship, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from May 16 to 19, is the final Olympic qualifier