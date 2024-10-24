Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

On October 24, Thursday, the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 will witness Bengal Warriorz facing off against UP Yoddhas, and the Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (More Sports News)
Coming into this matchup, the Bengal Warriorz are eager to recover from their opening loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, falling 34-39, which currently places them ninth in the points table.
Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are on a roll with two victories from two matches, sitting comfortably in second place with 10 points. They claimed victory over the Telugu Titans 52-22 before defeating the Warriorz.
The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back after losing their opening game to Puneri Paltan 25-35. Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas remain unbeaten in their two matches, securing wins against Dabang Delhi (28-23) and Bengaluru Bulls (57-36).
Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas Head To head:
The Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 14 times in the Pro Kabaddi League, with the Bengal Warriorz holding a slight edge in their head-to-head record. Out of these games, the Warriorz have emerged victorious five times while the Yoddhas have won four times. Five of the matches ended in ties.
Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head To Head:
The Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers have clashed 15 times in the Pro Kabaddi League history. Out of which, the Panthers have the upper hand, winning nine of those encounters, while the Steelers have claimed victory in four matches. Two games between the teams have ended in ties.
Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 11, Live Streaming Details
When is Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi Lleague 11 match?
The Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas game will be played on October 23, Thursday at 8 pm IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
When is Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match?
The Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will take place at 9pm IST on Thursday, October 24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 11 matches?
Both the Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.