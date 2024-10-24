Other Sports

Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas game will be played on October 23, Thursday at 8 pm IST. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will take place at 9pm IST on the same day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

bengal-warriorz-vs-jaipur-pink-panthers-pro-kabaddi-league-2024
A glimpse from the Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 11 match. Photo: X | Bengal Warriorz
info_icon

On October 24, Thursday, the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 will witness Bengal Warriorz facing off against UP Yoddhas, and the Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (More Sports News)

Coming into this matchup, the Bengal Warriorz are eager to recover from their opening loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, falling 34-39, which currently places them ninth in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are on a roll with two victories from two matches, sitting comfortably in second place with 10 points. They claimed victory over the Telugu Titans 52-22 before defeating the Warriorz.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back after losing their opening game to Puneri Paltan 25-35. Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas remain unbeaten in their two matches, securing wins against Dabang Delhi (28-23) and Bengaluru Bulls (57-36).

Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas Head To head:

The Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 14 times in the Pro Kabaddi League, with the Bengal Warriorz holding a slight edge in their head-to-head record. Out of these games, the Warriorz have emerged victorious five times while the Yoddhas have won four times. Five of the matches ended in ties.

Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head To Head:

The Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers have clashed 15 times in the Pro Kabaddi League history. Out of which, the Panthers have the upper hand, winning nine of those encounters, while the Steelers have claimed victory in four matches. Two games between the teams have ended in ties.

Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 11, Live Streaming Details

When is Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi Lleague 11 match?

The Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas game will be played on October 23, Thursday at 8 pm IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When is Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match?

The Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will take place at 9pm IST on Thursday, October 24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 11 matches?

Both the Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bhutan Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quadrangular T20I Series 3rd Place Play-off Match
  2. Kenya Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B: When, Where To Watch
  3. India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2
  4. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 13
  5. Gambia vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15
Football News
  1. Enzo Maresca Says 'Not Possible' For Chelsea To Play Real Madrid Target Josh Acheampong
  2. Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Lees-melou Stunner Keeps Both Sides Unbeaten
  3. Atalanta 0-0 Celtic, UEFA Champions League: Rodgers' Side Thwart Wasteful Hosts
  4. Nottingham Forest Vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested