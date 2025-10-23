PKL 2025: Vinay stars As Haryana Steelers Beat Telugu Titans In PKL

Haryana Steelers dominated Telugu Titans 45–34 in the Pro Kabaddi League on October 22, showcasing strong raiding and defensive performance to secure a convincing victory in this high-intensity clash

PKL 2025: Vinay stars As Haryana Steelers Beat Telugu Titans In PKL
PKL 2025: Vinay stars As Haryana Steelers Beat Telugu Titans In PKL Photo: X/ ProKabaddi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 45-34 in the onoging Pro Kabaddi League

  • The win helps Haryana Steelers improve their position in the 2025 PKL league-phase table

  • The Steelers’ captain Jaideep is once again the Orange Sleeve bearer

Haryana Steelers delivered a dominant performance to defeat Telugu Titans 45–34 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday, October 22.

The Steelers started strong, with Shivam Patare playing a key role in the early stages through sharp raids and quick points. As the match progressed, Vinay took charge of the attack, while the defence unit stood firm, consistently stopping Titans’ attempts to fight back.

They added another point soon after by claiming a bonus in the next raid, putting pressure on the Titans.

However, the Titans responded quickly, opening their account through a successful raid by Bharat. That point helped them gain momentum, and the Titans soon began to dominate the proceedings with a strong all-round performance.

Within the first five minutes, they had taken control of the match with a 6-4 lead.

The Titans continued to press hard and delivered a major blow by inflicting an ALL OUT, which stretched their advantage to six points. But the Steelers refused to back down.

Shivam Patare led the fightback with smart and effective raids, helping his side reduce the gap to 10-8.

As the first half progressed, the Steelers tightened their defence and maintained pressure on the Titans, cutting the deficit to just one point at 11-10 when the strategic time out was taken.

Tags

