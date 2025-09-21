AR Rahman Calls On Fans To Cheer At World Para Athletics Championships 2025 - Watch

A.R. Rahman has thrown his weight behind the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi
The event, organised by PCI, runs from September 27 to October 5 with participants from over 100 countries
A new Mondo track and India’s recent Paralympic success mark the buildup
Music composer AR Rahman has thrown his weight behind the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, extending his support to the event in New Delhi.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is organising the Championships, which will run from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. More than 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from over 100 countries are expected to participate.
Preparations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium include the installation of a new Mondo track, alongside accessibility upgrades, a para-friendly gym, and improved training facilities.
Rahman’s support comes as India at the Paralympics has seen steady progress, from 19 medals at Tokyo 2020 to 29, including seven golds, at Paris 2024.
The World Para Athletics Championships 2025 will feature 184 medal events across men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, bringing together Indian debutants and Paralympic medallists.