India's Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra with others during a ceremony as he was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session, in Paris, France. PTI Photo

India's Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra with others during a ceremony as he was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session, in Paris, France. PTI Photo