Other Sports

Abhinav Bindra Praises Indian Shooters' Performance, Points To Missed Opportunities At Paris 2024

India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics reached six, with a remarkable three from shooting. Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single Olympics

Indias Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra. PTI Photo
India's Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra with others during a ceremony as he was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session, in Paris, France. PTI Photo
info_icon

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra believes there was a scope of "more conversions" for Indian shooters at the Paris Games but overall it was a campaign which they should be proud of. (Medal Tally|Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

India clinched six medals overall with three in shooting as Manu Bhaker became the first ever athlete from the country post Independence to earn two podium finishes in a single edition of Olympics.

Alongside winning a bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol, Manu grabbed another bronze in mixed 10m air pistol shooting with Sarabjot Singh as her teammate.

India got another bronze when Swapnil Kusale finished third in the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in Paris.

"There have been misses, but everyone has fought well," Bindra told Jio Cinema. 

"Outcomes are important, but more than that, it's about seeing how you've improved as a nation in terms of performance. If you look at those elements, we've performed better than before. We'd like to see more conversions to medals, but we have a lot to be proud of," he said.

Bindra praised Manu for patching up with coach Jaspal Rana and for working in tandem for her success.

"He (Rana) is a treasure trove of knowledge, a hard taskmaster and that's a good thing. I had coaches I loved and ones I severely disliked but found a way to work with them."

Manu Bhaker returns India after achieving historic feat at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Hails Efforts Of Indian Contingent

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I credit Manu for having patched up with Jaspal after a difficult couple of years, which is normal in a coach-athlete relationship. Athletes are sensitive people and when we're under pressure, that sensitivity heightens," he explained.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Bindra said Manu's success in Paris was a story of resilience.

"She's taught everyone about resilience, how to sail well, and bounce back from disappointment. The greatest moment was when she finished qualification on day one, I saw a picture of hers and she didn't have a smile on her face. That told me she was going to do well," he said.

Bindra said Kusale's focus on his preparations was the standout factor.

"He was very strategic in his preparation. A lot of athletes made the long trip from Chateauroux to Paris for the opening ceremony, but Swapnil decided not to. He seemed to be a very self-aware athlete, he knew where his body and mind were," he said.

"He didn't want to let go of energy, something he needed for competition. Sometimes, that's the difference between coming back with a medal or not," Bindra added.

Bindra, however, admitted only time will heal Arjun Babuta's wounds who finished fourth in men's 10m air rifle event.

"I spoke to him before and after the event, he was disappointed, but he was already looking ahead. He'll need a little bit of time to come to terms with a fourth-place finish, but that's life, that's what sports is all about," Bindra said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal
  2. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  3. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  4. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
  5. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Over 130 Still Missing, Death Toll Rises To 231, Says Kerala Minister
  2. ‘From Nehru To Manmohan Singh, Never Seen Any PM Divide People On Religion': Farooq Abdullah
  3. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  4. Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?
  5. Excise Policy Scam: SC Seeks CBI, ED's Response In K Kavitha's Bail Plea
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  2. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  3. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  4. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  5. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
World News
  1. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  2. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  3. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  4. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  5. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged