U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Vishvajit Opens India’s Medal Tally With Greco-Roman Bronze

Vishvajit More settled for bronze in the 55kg category at the U-23 Wrestling World Championship, defeating Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mmayrbekov 5-4, while Hanny Kumari, Diksha Malik, and Prince all exited in the first round

Updated on:
Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Vishvajit More Match Report
Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Vishvajit More clinches bronze medal for India. Photo: UWW Screengrab
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vishvajit More clinched bronze in the 55kg category at the U-23 Wrestling World Championship, defeating Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mmayrbekov 5-4

  • Hanny Kumari (50kg) lost 4-6 by fall to Sviatlana Katenka

  • Diksha Malik (72kg) and Prince (82kg) exited in the first round

Indian Greco Roman wrestler Vishvajit More won the bronze medal after getting the better of Kazakhstan's Yerassyl Mmayrbekov 5-4 in the U-23 Wrestling World Championship on Wednesday.

More won the medal in the 55kg category.

However, three Indian women wrestlers in action lost their respective first rounds on the day.

Hanny Kumari (50kg) lost her bout by fall after a close fight against Sviatlana Katenka, who is competing under UWW (global wrestling body) flag. The score was 4-6 in favour of Katenka when she found the pin move against the Indian.

Diksha Malik (72kg) could not cross the qualification round, losing 3-9 to China's Yuqi Liu, who later lost her bout by fall to shut the door on the Indian.

Priya Malik (76kg) lost her Qualification bout by technical superiority (0-10) to American Kylie Renee Welker. The American has reached the semifinals and if she wins, it will open the repechage route for Priya.

In Greco Roman, More utilised the repechage chance by winning his bout by technical superiority (9-1) against Georgia's Giorgi Kochalidze, before edging out Mmayrbekov in the bronze medal play-off.

Kunal, though, bowed out of 60kg after losing his quarterfinal 2-4 to Israel's Melkamu Fetene after beginning his campaign with an impressive technical superiority win (8-0) over Serbia's Roland Varga.

In 82kg, Prince lost his qualification bout 'by fall' to Uzbekistan's Samandar Bobonazarov.

Published At:
