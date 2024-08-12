Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi Hails Efforts Of Indian Contingent

With the Paris Olympics 2024 drawing its curtains, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 11, hailed the efforts of the Indian contingent and also wished the sporting heroes good luck for their upcoming endeavours. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
PM Modi took to X and wrote, "As the Paris #Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games. All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours."
A contingent of 117 Indian athletes flew to Paris in an attempt to fulfil their dreams and also make the country proud. They secured a total of six medals at the event, with five bronze medals and one silver.
Manu Bhaker kicked-off India’s medal hunt at the Paris Olympic Games, clinching a bronze as well as scripted history by becoming the first Indian women to claim a medal in shooting.
She then followed it up with another bronze, pairing up with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.
Swapnil Kusale, earned India its third medal in shooting with one more bronze to the tally.
The men’s hockey team retained their bronze from the Tokyo 2020 success after beating Spain. Neeraj Chopra magnified his making of a legend, claiming a silver in the men’s javelin throw just behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.
Aman Sehrawat scripted history by becoming the youngest Olympic medallist from India with a bronze in the 57kg freestyle category in wrestling.
However, there were quite a bit of disappointing results as the county narrowly missed out on six potential medals with Indian athletes finishing fourth in the race.