2036 Olympics In Ahmedabad, India? IOA Submits 'Letter Of Interest' To Host Summer Games

The decision on the host of the 2036 edition of the sporting extravaganza will not be taken before the IOC elections next year

India-olympics-bid
The Olympic rings Photo: AP
In what could be considered the first step in an ambitious plan, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted the 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission expressing the desire of the country to act as host for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (More Sports News)

PTI quoted sources in the sports ministry as saying that such a letter was submitted on November 1. Media reports have put Ahmedabad as the front-runner to be the host city.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first talked about his government's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics last year.

The decision on the host of the 2036 edition of the sporting extravaganza will not be taken before the IOC elections next year. India's plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The Indian bid will also have to face competition from several other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, who are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle.

India's top sports administrators, including IOA President PT Usha, were at the Paris Olympics earlier this year to lobby for the country.

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has even presented a detailed report on the measures needed for a successful bid to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In this document, MOC has identified six disciplines, including yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket and squash for inclusion in the Games if the country gets to host the quadrennial extravaganza.

Commonwealth Games of 2010 that were held in Delhi were the last big multi-sport event held in India.

(With PTI Inputs)

