Other Sports

PT Usha Calls Axing Of Major Sports From 2026 CWG 'Disappointing' But Finds Silver Lining

The 23rd edition of the Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking the Scottish capital's return as host after 12 years

PT Usha-IOA-Paris Olympics
IOA President PT Usha. Photo: X | PT Usha
info_icon

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha feels the axing of medal-yielding sports such as wrestling, hockey and badminton from the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games programme is "disappointing" for the country but the approach to reduce cost would ensure that the event continues to find hosts in future. (More Sports News)

The 23rd edition of the Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking the Scottish capital's return as host after 12 years.

Most of the National Sports Federations have been critical of Glasgow's decision to exclude hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, shooting, TT, and squash from the roster and have even questioned the relevance of the Games after this move.

Indian double's pair of Satwik-Chirag in action at the quarterfinal round of the French Open Super 750 Badminton tournament on March 8, Friday 2024. - (Photo: X|India_AllSports)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Excludes Nine Events: What Are The After-Effects On Indian Sport?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But Usha said the reasons can't be completely ignored.

"The reduction in the sports programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is disappointing, but I am sure that you will understand that 2026 games serve as a bridge to the future of the CWG," Usha read out a written statement to PTI Videos on Wednesday.

Glasgow stepped in to save the Games after original host Victoria (Australia) backed out citing ballooning cost. It has less than two years to complete preparations and the organisers said they have tried to ensure that financial and operational risks are reduced by their conservative approach.

While India would lose out on a lot of medals, Usha backed the idea of reduced cost and lower environmental impact due to a pruned schedule of 10 events to be conducted at four venues within an eight-mile radius.

"The approach aims to reduce costs, lower environmental impact, and increase social benefits, such progressive and sustainable model is very exciting as it will enable more countries to host the Games in future," she explained.

"Given the limited time-frame and financial constraints, focus of CGF has been to deliver a high-quality Games in a financially responsible way, with emphasis on minimising risks and prioritising athletes and sports," said one of India's greatest athlete.

Usha said CWG grew from being a 10-sport event up until 1998 and can go back to expanding itself in future once a stable model of hosting the event is figured going forward.

"Historically, CWG featured around 10 sports and since 1998, programme has expanded to include 15 to 20 sports, and flexibility in future will be crucial for hosts," she added.

"I have had discussion with CGF president and he has assured me that exclusion of certain sports from the 2026 programme doesn't set a precedent for future games, and all CWG sports remain important to CGF, with opportunity to return in future editions," she said.

The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  2. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
  3. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  4. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  5. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Unbeaten India Blues Enter Semis With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman
Football News
  1. Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win
  2. Everton Vs Fulham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Brighton Vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
  5. Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested