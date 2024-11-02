When Will Satwik-Chirag Return To Action After Paris Olympics Quarter-final Exit?

Indian badminton stars did not have a great Paris Olympics. In fact, it was for the first time in 12 years that the Indian badminton contingent returned from an Olympic Games without a medal. (More Badminton News)
The contingent had two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu but the biggest hope of medal rested on the shoulders of men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo, popularly known as 'Sat-Chi', had won multiple tournaments in the run up to the Olympics and were the top contenders to win the entire thing.
However, as it turned out, the duo lost the quarter-finals to bow out early in the Paris Games. Sindhu too was knocked out at the same stage. Lakshya Sen lost the bronze medal match as India's campaign ended without a medal.
While Sindhu and Sen have returned to action after a short break, the pair of Satwik-Chirag still remains out of action.
Fans are wondering where the star duo is and when they will return to action. Let us take a look.
The duo has been out of action since the Paris Olympics heartbreak. Chirag Shetty recently broke his silence on the exit and also revealed why the duo has not taken the court since August this year.
"Everyone was as disappointed as we were. Our close friends and family were supportive and said that there is always a second chance, so keep pushing yourself," Shetty said talking about their quarterfinal exit from the Paris Olympics.
When will the duo return to action? Shetty hopes next month.
"Hopefully next month. My partner Satwiksairaj was injured. He has been undergoing rehab and getting ready," he said.
The duo is also looking for a new coach after their previous coach Mathias Boe's resigned post the Paris Olympics. The pairing has numerous achievement which include being the first Indian doubles pair to be ranked no 1. The duo helped India win a maiden Thomas Cup title, and then went on to clinch the Men's Doubles gold at both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Asian Games.