Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance in Chima Masters men's doubles
They defeated Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap
Lakshya Sen exited men's singles after losing to Toma Junior Popov
Mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also eliminated
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the China Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Shenzen, China, on Wednesday, September 17. Satwik and Chirag secured a 24-22, 21-13 straight-game victory over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in 42 minutes. This result maintains their all-win head-to-head record against the Malaysian duo.
The opening game was closely contested and neck and neck until the very end, but the Indian pair edged past to win it in 21 minutes. They then took an early lead in the second game, though Arif and Yap clawed back to reach 5-5.
Determined to secure their advantage, the Indians established an 11-6 lead, which the Malaysian pair could not surpass. Satwik and Chirag had finished as runners-up at last week's Hong Kong Open 2025.
Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles Exits
Lakshya Sen, who also finished second last week, lost 11-21, 10-21 to Toma Junior Popov in a 30-minute contest. Sen's defeat ended India's men's singles challenge, especially after Ayush Shetty's earlier opening match loss.
The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also exited the tournament, losing 19-21, 13-21 to the second-seeded local favourites Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.
Meanwhile, in the women's singles, PV Sindhu won her opening match on Monday, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals. She will next compete against the sixth-seeded Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong.
(With PTI Inputs)