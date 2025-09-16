PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

PV Sindhu secured a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of China Masters 2025 by defeating Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen in straight games in the first round

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen match report China Masters 2025 first round
File photo of PV Sindhu in action in the BWF World Championships 2025. | Photo: X/BAI_Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-4, 21-10 in China Masters 2025

  • The victory in 27 minutes secured Sindhu a place in pre-quarterfinals

  • She seeks redemption after her early exit in Hong Kong Open 2025

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu overcame her first-round challenge at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Tuesday, September 16. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen in just 27 minutes, scoring 21-4, 21-10 in straight games. Sindhu's comfortable victory propeled her into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu's impressive win comes less than a fortnight after her opening-round loss at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, where she fell to another Danish player, Line Christophersen. The 30-year-old Sindhu has faced six first-round exits on the BWF World Tour this year, with the Hong Kong Open being her latest such outcome.

Sindhu Sails To Second Round Against Jakobsen

However, on Tuesday, the Indian player displayed sharp form, quickly building a substantial lead in the opening game, which she finished in slightly over 10 minutes. Sindhu's dominance persisted into the second game. The Indian, who had beaten Jakobsen twice before, established a three-point lead at 4-1 before Jakobsen managed to equalise the score at 4-4.

Sindhu then displayed her experience and superior technique, winning six consecutive points to extend her lead from 11-8 to 17-8. She subsequently closed out the contest. The last time the two players met, in the opening round of the Yonex Swiss Open in March, Jakobsen had offered tougher opposition.

Related Content
Related Content

Later on the same day, young Ayush Shetty will compete against sixth-seeded Chou Tien Chen in a men's singles first-round match. The mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor are also set to play Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara. Shetty, who shocked Japan’s Kodai Naraoka last week, seeks another strong run against Chou.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  3. BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Flood-Hit Border Village in Punjab, Questions Police Over Security Claims

  5. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP