PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

PV Sindhu defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-4, 21-10 in China Masters 2025
The victory in 27 minutes secured Sindhu a place in pre-quarterfinals
She seeks redemption after her early exit in Hong Kong Open 2025
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu overcame her first-round challenge at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Tuesday, September 16. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen in just 27 minutes, scoring 21-4, 21-10 in straight games. Sindhu's comfortable victory propeled her into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.
Sindhu's impressive win comes less than a fortnight after her opening-round loss at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, where she fell to another Danish player, Line Christophersen. The 30-year-old Sindhu has faced six first-round exits on the BWF World Tour this year, with the Hong Kong Open being her latest such outcome.
Sindhu Sails To Second Round Against Jakobsen
However, on Tuesday, the Indian player displayed sharp form, quickly building a substantial lead in the opening game, which she finished in slightly over 10 minutes. Sindhu's dominance persisted into the second game. The Indian, who had beaten Jakobsen twice before, established a three-point lead at 4-1 before Jakobsen managed to equalise the score at 4-4.
Sindhu then displayed her experience and superior technique, winning six consecutive points to extend her lead from 11-8 to 17-8. She subsequently closed out the contest. The last time the two players met, in the opening round of the Yonex Swiss Open in March, Jakobsen had offered tougher opposition.
Later on the same day, young Ayush Shetty will compete against sixth-seeded Chou Tien Chen in a men's singles first-round match. The mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor are also set to play Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara. Shetty, who shocked Japan’s Kodai Naraoka last week, seeks another strong run against Chou.
(With PTI Inputs)