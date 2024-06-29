Motorsport

Max Verstappen Secures Sprint Race Victory In Red Bull's Home Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's win saw him move 71 points clear of Norris in the drivers' standings ahead of qualifying for Sunday's main event

Max Verstappen won the sprint race in Austria.
Red Bull enjoyed a strong start to their home grand prix as Max Verstappen clinched victory in the sprint race on Saturday. (Streaming More Motorsport News)

No driver has won more the Austrian Grand Prix on more occasions than Verstappen (four), and the reigning Formula One world champion looks well placed to push on for a fifth victory after holding off McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris, who is second behind Verstappen in the drivers' championship, battled hard in the early laps before dropping off the pace and eventually finishing behind team-mate Piastri, while Mercedes' George Russell came in fifth.

Verstappen's win saw him move 71 points clear of Norris in the drivers' standings ahead of qualifying for Sunday's main event.

The Dutchman briefly relinquished the lead to Norris on lap five at Spielberg, but expertly regained it a turn later.

Max Verstappen is on pole for the sprint race in Austria. - null
Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris To Secure Sprint Pole In Austria

BY Stats Perform

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished fifth, with Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top six.

Data Debrief: Verstappen the king of the sprint

This marked the 15th sprint race since its introduction in F1. No driver has more wins (10), more pole positions (eight), more fastest laps (eight), more podiums (14) and more points (97) than Verstappen in the format.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring in Speilberg during the Austrian Grand Prix Free Practise session. - X | F1
F1 Austrian GP 2024 Preview: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Rivalry At Red Bull Home Circuit

BY Associated Press

The Red Bull driver is right at home in Austria, where he has achieved the most podium finishes (six) and the most fastest laps (four), and has the chance to single-handedly take the most pole positions at the event (four) should he top qualifying.

Top 10

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

