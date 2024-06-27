After a thrilling show in Spain, the caravan of 20 drivers heads to Spielberg for the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season as the Austrian Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of June 28. (More Motorsport News)
Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured his seventh victory of the season at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya, after an intense battle with McLaren's Lando Norris. He finished second starting from pole ahead of the Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.
Who won Austrian Grand Prix last year?
Last year, at the Red Bull Ring, Ferrari's ace Charles Lecerc remained an obstacle in Red Bull's 1-2 win at home circuit. He stood at P2 with Max winning the race and his teammate Sergio Perez finishing third for podium.
This time, team Red Bull would be eager to claim that perfect victory, but things arent going in favour of the Asutrian team. The RB24 has been facing a serious challenge from McLaren's single seater and Checo is struggling for points. The Mexican managed to secure P8 last week and is yet to win a race this season.
Red Bull has secured one-two finishes only thrice this season at Bahrain, Saudi and Japan and has since there has been a tri colour podium with Max facing challenges from Ferrari and McLaren.
Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
June 27, Friday 2024
Free Practice 1: 11:30 BST | 16:00 IST
Sprint Shootout: 15:30 BST | 20:00 IST
June 28, Saturday 2024
Sprint: 11:00 BST | 15:30 IST
Qualifying: 15:00 BST | 19:30 IST
June 29, Sunday 2024
Grand Prix Race: 14:00 BST | 18:30 IST
Where to watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024?
In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.
F1TV Pro will also require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and an immersive track map.
Unfortunately, there will be no live terrestrial telecast of F1 races in India this season.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 races across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.