Motorsport

Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris To Secure Sprint Pole In Austria

Mercedes' George Russell finished in fourth with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz just behind. Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday's sprint sixth on the grid

Max Verstappen is on pole for the sprint race in Austria.
info_icon

Max Verstappen edged out Lando Norris to take pole position for the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. (More Motorsport News)

Verstappen, who claimed his eighth sprint pole for Red Bull, topped all three segments of qualifying, but was pushed all the way by Norris in the decisive session.  

However, Norris finished 0.093 seconds behind the Dutchman, with Oscar Piastri coming in third for McClaren. 

Mercedes' George Russell finished in fourth with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz just behind. Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday's sprint sixth on the grid.

Charles Leclerc failed to get around to the line in time before starting his flying lap and will therefore start 10th. 

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring in Speilberg during the Austrian Grand Prix Free Practise session. - X | F1
F1 Austrian GP 2024 Preview: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Rivalry At Red Bull Home Circuit

BY Associated Press

It was another disappointing afternoon for Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who was seventh and a huge 1.322s slower than the Dutchman, with the Alpine pairing of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly set to start in eighth and ninth. 

“It is great to be first here in front of basically my home fans, my home Grand Prix. It has been a good day so far," Verstappen said at Red Bull's home track, where he holds a record four F1 wins.

"It has been nice to drive the car. Immediately it was well-balanced.

"Of course you make some small changes before spring qualifying and everything has been working really well."

Verstappen's victory came after team principal Christian Horner was questioned on the Dutchman's future with the team following rumours of a potential move to Mercedes, who Hamilton will leave next season.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, speaks with RB team driver Daniel Ricciado of Australia during a press conference at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Thursday June 20, 2024. The Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race will be held on Sunday. - (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Formula One 2024: Where Is Carlos Sainz Going In 2025? Drivers Navigate Free Agent Market

BY Associated Press

The three-time world champion has insisted this week that he is happy at Red Bull and is already focusing on next year's car. 

"It only reaffirms everything that we already know," Horner responded. "Max is an important part of our team. He’s had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three World Championships so far."

With eight points available for the sprint race winner, Verstappen will look to increase his lead at the top of the drivers' championship, having pulled 69 clear of Norris following his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix last week.

He has seven race wins already this season, and has come out on top in three of the last four despite huge pressure from Norris.

"Max has been absolutely outstanding," Horner said when quizzed on whether this is the best version of Verstappen that we have witnessed in F1. “I think what you’re seeing is a driver that just continues to evolve and continues to develop.

"I think that you’re seeing drives at the calibre that the greats in the sport were capable of delivering – the Ayrton Sennas and the Jim Clarks. You’ve only got to look through the generations.

"What we’re seeing with Max are those key moments, the big moments are what defines any outstanding sportsman or sportswoman, and that’s what he’s delivering."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. Stokes Backs Buttler To Stay On As White-Ball Captain After England's World Cup Collapse
  2. The Numbers Game: Can Georgia's Dream Run Continue At Euro 2024?
  3. Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris To Secure Sprint Pole In Austria
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. IND Vs RSA Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa's Road To Title Clash
World News
  1. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  2. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  3. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  4. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  5. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights