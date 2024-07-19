Motorsport

Lando Norris Feels British Grand Prix Criticism Is 'Not Unfair'

The Briton was leading ahead of the final round of pit stops at Silverstone, and looking on course to close the gap on drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen

Lando Norris-F1
Norris acknowledges McLaren could have done better at Silverstone
info_icon

Lando Norris acknowledged the criticism aimed at him and McLaren following last weekend's British Grand Prix was justified. (More Motorsport News)

The Briton was leading ahead of the final round of pit stops at Silverstone, and looking on course to close the gap on drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen.

However, eventual winner Lewis Hamilton undercut Norris, who overran his pit box after McLaren were unable to bring him in at an ideal time.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win since 2021 at Silverstone last time out - null
Lewis Hamilton Says 'Game On' For Improving Mercedes At Hungarian Grand Prix

BY Stats Perform

After McLaren opted for soft tyres during the race's climax, Norris was then surpassed by Verstappen, and had to settle for a third-place finish.

While the 24-year-old understands the scrutiny he and the team came under, he feels the most important thing is the way they respond at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"No, not at all, it just depends on how you take it," he told Sky Sports. "I don't think it's unfair because you're always going to have it, that's life.

"People are going to criticise you, people are going to support you, people are going to make mistakes. We're not the only team. There have been times when Red Bull should have won and didn't and Mercedes should have won and didn't.

"At the same time, we didn't blame anyone but ourselves, and it's a tough one because it hurts when you lose your home race, you have a chance to win and those types of things.

"But it's more about how you and we as a team handled it, how we learned from it, we reviewed things, and we come back stronger this weekend and for the future races.

"So, plenty of things to learn, but I'm confident with our team. I think we always accept criticism. Especially when it's constructive, you prefer that way, but you are always going to have people who are supporting and not supporting you.

"How you use that and how you turn it into something positive is the main thing."

