Lewis Hamilton Says 'Game On' For Improving Mercedes At Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has declared it is "game on" for Mercedes at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix as the Silver Arrows target a third straight win. (More Motorsport News)
Mercedes endured a dismal start to 2024 as the team suffered teething problems with their W15 car, but recent upgrades have led to a major upturn.
George Russell triumphed at the Austrian Grand Prix three weeks ago, before Hamilton secured a record-breaking ninth victory at the British Grand Prix a week later.
Mercedes are now just seven points adrift of second-placed Ferrari in the constructors' championship standings, and Hamilton is confident in their chances at the Hungaroring, where he has a record eight wins.
"We definitely don't want to get ahead of ourselves, that's key in our approach," Hamilton said. "But also, we're like, 'it's game on!
"We're fighting, we're chasing, and we're going to try and win as many races as George mentioned or compete for as many wins as possible.
"It may turn out this weekend that the Red Bull is still light years ahead, or the McLaren is, who knows?
"We are united as a team and we are going to try and make sure we finish this season on a high.
"If we can lift the team up in the ladder of constructors, if we can progress – we are not too far off the drivers up ahead of us – then that will be great."
Three of the last four races have seen both Hamilton and Russell finish inside the top four, after neither of the duo managed such a finish in the first eight races of the season.
"If you told us at the start of the year we'd be fighting for three wins in a row, we wouldn't have believed it," Russell said.
"We have led the last four races since the upgrades, which is an incredible turnaround for us and everyone is super motivated."