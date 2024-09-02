Motorsport

Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Savours 'Special' Monaco-monza Double

Leclerc edged out McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for a spectacular win at Monza, racing from fourth on the grid to repeat his 2019 triumph at the venue

Charles-Leclerc-Italian-Grand-Prix
Charles Leclerc celebrates his victory at the Italian Grand Prix
info_icon

Charles Leclerc was able to savour a "special" double on Sunday, triumphing at the Italian Grand Prix to ensure he won both of his favourite races in the same season. (More Motorsport News)

Leclerc edged out McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for a spectacular win at Monza, racing from fourth on the grid to repeat his 2019 triumph at the venue.

Only Michael Schumacher (five) has won the Italian Grand Prix while driving for Ferrari on more occasions, with Leclerc's second victory drawing him level with Rubens Barrichello, Phil Hill, Alberto Ascari and Clay Regazzoni.

Sunday's win came after Leclerc claimed a home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in May, ensuring 2024 will be a season that lives long in the memory for the Scuderia driver.

Charles Leclerc celebrates his second victory at Monza - null
Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Edges Out Mclaren Duo As Ferrari Savour Home Win At Monza - Match Report

BY Stats Perform

"It is an incredible feeling," he said after the podium celebrations.

"I thought the second time, if there was a second time, would not feel as special as the first, but the emotions over the last few laps were the same as in 2019.

"I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special."

Sitting third in the drivers' championship standings, Leclerc now has a 20-point lead over fourth-placed Piastri and is just 23 points adrift of Norris, who has been tipped to push Max Verstappen for the title.

Asked if Ferrari can continue to battle for victories in the closing stages of the season, he said: "I don't know.

"Our package was working well on a track like Monza but whether it will be the same for the rest of the season, I doubt it.

"I still think McLaren are favourites but we have done a step forwards, that's for sure. Baku is a pretty nice track for me, so maybe we can achieve something special there."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  2. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  3. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
  5. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
Football News
  1. Sevilla 0-2 Girona: Martin And Ruiz Help Michel's Side To Back-to-back Wins
  2. Premier League: Nicolas Jackson Pens Chelsea Contract Extension Until 2033
  3. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Trophies Still The Target For Erik Ten Hag Despite Setback
  4. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Salah Eager To Enjoy 'Last Year' With Reds After Latest Old Trafford Goal
  5. Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Eddie Howe Salutes Tonali Support On Return In Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Books Glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar As ‘Great’ Will Be Burnt: Rajasthan Education Minister
  2. Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room
  3. 'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion
  4. Telangana Rains: 9 Dead, 100 Villages Flooded; PM Modi Assures Help | Top Points
  5. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction