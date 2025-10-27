Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris Takes Championship Lead From Oscar Piastri With Dominant Win

Lando Norris dominated the Mexico City Grand Prix, claiming victory and overtaking teammate Oscar Piastri to lead the F1 Drivers’ Championship. McLaren celebrates constructor's championship victory

Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris Takes Championship Lead From Oscar Piastri With Dominant Win
Lando Norris won the Mexican Grand Prix
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lando Norris led from start to finish, securing a comfortable victory

  • Charles Leclerc held second place, with Max Verstappen completing the podium after a late charge

  • McLaren won the constructor's championship

Lando Norris overtook McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri at the drivers' championship summit after he cruised to a comfortable victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. 

Norris started and finished on pole at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, while Piastri overcame a slow start that saw him drop as low as ninth to cross the line in fifth. 

Charles Leclerc built on his third place at the United States Grand Prix last weekend by taking second, while Max Verstappen claimed the final podium place. 

Haas came close to a first top-three finish via Ollie Bearman as he came home in fourth, with the American team's wait for a first podium finish stretching to 210 races. 

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Haas' Esteban Ocon and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10 in what was an absorbing race in Mexico City. 

A chaotic start saw both Verstappen and Russell both come off the track on the opening lap, with the Dutchman involved in another incident six laps later with Hamilton. 

Verstappen made a lunge on Hamilton which forced the reigning world champion wide, before the latter locked up and needed to use the escape road, but it came at a cost. 

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, with his tussle with Verstappen seeing Bearman profit and run in third. 

And with all the action going on around the track, Norris confidently built a sizeable lead and clinched his seventh triumph of 2025, over 30 seconds clear of Leclerc. 

However, intriguing battles between Leclerc and Verstappen, as well as Bearman and Piastri, began to take shape as the race appeared set for a thrilling conclusion. 

But a virtual safety car was deployed on the final lap for Carlos Sainz's stranded Williams, with the order remaining the same, and Norris now sits a point clear of Piastri. 

Data Debrief: Norris delivers statement drive

Norris enjoyed a stellar weekend in Mexico, saving perhaps his most dominant performance until last to take the lead in the drivers' standings with four races left to go. 

He has now registered 16 podiums this season, becoming the sixth driver to achieve that number or more in a single year in F1, after Hamilton (six different years), Verstappen (three), Sebastian Vettel (two), Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg (both once). 

The Briton's triumph also saw him reclaim the championship lead 189 days after losing it to Piastri at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while it was McLaren's first win in Mexico since 1989, when the great Ayrton Senna emerged victorious. 

Top 10

1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. Ollie Bearman (Haas)

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

7. George Russell (Mercedes)

8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

10. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Lando Norris – 357

2. Oscar Piastri – 356

3. Max Verstappen – 321

Constructors'

1. McLaren – 713

2. Ferrari – 356

3. Mercedes – 355

