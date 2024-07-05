Motorsport

Hamilton Acknowledges 'I've Always Loved MotoGP' But Rules Out Immediate Gresini Investment

Reports in British and Italian media have suggested Hamilton is looking to invest in MotoGP - a sport close to his heart having once taken part in a sponsored swap of machinery with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi

Hamilton was speaking ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton acknowledged "anything's possible" but dismissed speculation surrounding his interest in buying MotoGP team Gresni. (More Motorsport News)

The seven-time world champion has spoken of his desire for further involvement in sports teams in order to boost black ownership and equity.

Hamilton joined the ownership structure of NFL franchise Denver Broncos in 2022 - the same year he was part of an unsuccessful bid to buy Premier League side Chelsea.

Reports in British and Italian media have suggested he is looking to invest in MotoGP - a sport close to his heart having once taken part in a sponsored swap of machinery with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

However, Hamilton revealed it is a potential avenue he will explore further down the line.

"I've always loved MotoGP," he told reporters ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix. "I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet.

"But anything's possible. I'm definitely interested in equity and already with the Broncos, it was a first step in team ownership. I think over the next five to 10 years, there'll hopefully be more. We'll see where."

