Sebastian Vettel: What Is He Doing Now? Remebering The F1 Legend On His 37th Birthday

And then, a year later in 2015, a seat was waiting for Sebastian Vettel at the team of Legends - Scuderia Ferrari. But that was the era of Mercedes. The decade was written in favour of the Silver Arrows. With Lewis Hamilton, the team was en route to their own era of glory. The only threat for the German manufacturers were Ferrari and the driver driving their car - Sebastian Vettel. Two times in 2017 and 2018, he gave a tough title battle to the Mercedes ace, narrowly missing out on adding another championship to his trophy tally and finishing as the runner-up on both occasions.