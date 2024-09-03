Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has spoken of his desire to draw legendary designer Adrian Newey to his team. (More Motorsport News)
Red Bull announced in May that Newey would leave in early 2025 after 19 years at the core of the team.
Aston Martin are reportedly set to announce a deal with the 65-year-old in the coming weeks, having emerged as the most likely destination for him, despite initial interest from Ferrari.
While Aston Martin had not previously spoken publicly about their talks with Newey, Stroll has made his admiration of him known.
"I certainly hope so. Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years," Stroll told Bloomberg.
"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in Formula One, based on his track record and history.
"So, I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other Formula One team on the grid would feel exactly the same.
"You can definitely assume that [I would pull out all the stops]."
Newey's decision to leave Red Bull was influenced by the tumultuous period behind the scenes for the reigning F1 constructors' champions.
Controversy surrounded team principal Christian Horner at the start of the season as he was accused of engaging in inappropriate controlling behaviour towards a female member of staff, accusations he denied and was cleared of following an independent investigation.
Newey will not have to serve a period of gardening leave and will be able to oversee the development of a 2026 car.