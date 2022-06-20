Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 4th ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

High on confidence after their six-wicket win in the third ODI, Sri Lanka aim to seal the series when they face Australia in the fourth game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Sri Lanka are leading the series 2-1 after winning the last two games. (More Cricket News)

The SL vs AUS fourth ODI will be telecast live from 2:30 PM IST. Follow scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. Having won the T20 series 2-1, Australia came into ODIs full on confidence and took the lead with a two-wicket win in the first game.

However, Sri Lanka levelled the series with a 26-run victory in a rain-affected tie at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. That was Sri Lanka's first ODI win in eight matches. The hosts took the lead in the third ODI, thanks to a maiden ODI ton from Pathum Nissanka and a brilliant half-century from Kusal Mendis.

The last time Sri Lanka won ODI series against Australia at home was in 1992. Tuesday serves the best chance for the Asian nation to script history, something Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also reiterated after the third ODI win on Sunday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ODI Head-To-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Australia have met 100 times in ODIs. Australia lead Sri Lanka 62-34 in the head-to-head record. In Sri Lanka, the hosts have increased the lead to 16-14, with three no results.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI Details

Match: Fourth ODI of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Date: June 21 (Monday), 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST/Local

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI Live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match on June 21 will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis