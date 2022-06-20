SL Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Power Sri Lanka To Six-Wicket Win Over Australia

Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant 137 coupled with Kusal Mendis’s half-century helped Sri Lanka chase down 292 and beat Australia by six wickets to take 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series on Sunday. Australia won the first game but hosts Sri Lanka bounced back with back-to-back wins. (More Cricket News)

Nissanka’s maiden ODI ton was studded with 11 fours and two sixes in his 147-ball knock while Mendis retired hurt with a suspected hamstring injury after making made 87runs off 85 balls. The duo stitched together 170 runs that set the tone for Sri Lankan to overcome the huge target.

Chasing a huge total in Colombo, Niroshan Dickwella gave the Sri Lankans a flying start with four boundaries inside the first four overs. However, he was undone by a Glenn Maxwell magic in the eighth over that brought Nissanka and Mendis together.

The duo started slowly but never allowed the required run rate to climb over the dangerous territory and accelerated their innings. Australia captain Aaron Finch did some bowling changes, but nothing worked as Nissanka and Mendis took full control of the game by that time.

However, Australia got a lease of life when Mendis retired hurt. Dhananjaya de Silva played a quickfire 17-ball 25 before departing. But it was Nissanka who held onto one fort and reached his three figures that ensured Sri Lanka were well on course for a victory.

Australia did strike back with a couple of wickets towards the end, but by then the match was gone. Earlier, Australia rode on Travis Head’s 70 towards the end to post 291/6 in 50 overs. Batting first, Australia were 47/2 at one stage but a 62 from Finch revived the visitors.

Alex Carey fell one shy of a deserving fifty while Maxwell’s 18-ball 33 not out also contributed to Australia’s cause. Jeffrey Vandersay was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka with three wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia291/6 in 50 overs (Travis Head 70 not out, Aaron Finch 62; Jeffrey Vandersay 3/49) lost to Sri Lanka 292/4 in 48.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 137, Kusal Mendis 87 Retired Hurt; Jhye Richardson 2/39) by six wickets.