Live Streaming Of Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Where To Get RR Vs DC Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL 2022 play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games.

Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification.

They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals encounter on Wednesday can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs DC live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple devices from 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: The Ricky Ponting-coached side have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going. Delhi's bowling department hasn't inspired confidence. While Kuldeep Yadav is having a good season, the left-arm spinner has gone for runs aplenty in the previous two games.

The return of pace spearhead Anrich Nortje has also not made much of a difference as the South African hasn't been able to replicate his fiery performance from the previous seasons. Khaleel Ahmed has been economical while Axar Patel has bowled well.

In the batting department, David Warner has enjoyed a good run but the Australian has got little assistance from his opening partners, who have ranged from Prithvi Shaw to Mandeep Singh to Srikar Bharat.

This biggest downer for Delhi has been Rishabh Pant's form. He has shown glimpses of his destructive power but the team would want more from its skipper who can single-handedly turn around any game.

Rajasthan Royals: The Royals have arguably the best bowling side in the competition. With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total.

One of the positives for the Royals is that have been able to break the overdependence on Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has had a quite couple of outings. But going ahead skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal need to shoulder more responsibility.

The Royals will miss the services of the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer who flew back to Guyana for the birth of his child.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Rajasthan Royals are slightly ahead of Delhi Capitals in head-to-head record. Out of the 25 matches between both the teams, Rajasthan Royals have won 13 compared to Delhi Capitals’ 12. Both teams met once this season with RR getting better of DC by 15 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium and has a 7:30 PM start on Wednesday. The strip at DY Patil has helped both the batters and bowlers and one need to play sensible cricket to take maximum advantage of the conditions here.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen