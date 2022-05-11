RR Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will look to do a league double over Delhi Capitals and inch closer to IPL playoffs. Follow here live cricket scores of RR vs DC.
With one of the four IPL 2022 playoff spots already taken (by debutants Gujarat Titans), the fight for the three remaining slots will only get intense with each passing match. And in the mix are Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are in a relatively better position having already won seven in 11, and a couple more wins will ensure their presence in the IPL playoffs [READ: Scenarios] for the first time in four seasons. A big win tonight against Delhi might just do the trick though. But the reverse fixture at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai is a crunch one, if not the so-called grudge match as Delhi Capitals will seek redemption. Rishabh Pant & Co. had lost their collective sense towards the end of their run chase against the inaugural champions last month. Also, another defeat will put Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. They have five wins from 11. Follow live cricket scores and updates of RR vs DC, IPL 2022 match: (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule)
Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant wins the toss and he opts to bowl first.
Win the toss, bat first. That's advice from Graeme Swann. "It will be very tricky to bat later on... bat first, try and post 150-160," said the former England spinner.
And the context -- wins by 67, 91 and 52 runs in the last three matches here.
Rajasthan Royals are without Shimron Hetmyer, who's back home for the birth of his child. Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw is unlikely to get a start after missing their previous match due to high fever.
Led by Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals have hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2022 -- a whopping 102. Delhi Capitals' count is 81. Royals also have the most wickets by spinners -- 32.
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has 344 runs in just eight matches, which is only behind Ajinkya Rahane's 611. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has scored 280.
By the way, Rajasthan Royals lead Delhi Capitals 13-12 in head-to-head.
Another simmering hot day in Mumbai, and another intense clash in the offing! Welcome to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals. Royals are third in the IPL 2022 points table, while Capitals are fifth.
