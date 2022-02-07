Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga Wrap: Barcelona End Winless Run, Real Madrid Struggle Against Relegation-threatened Granada

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 while Real Madrid increased their lead at the top La Liga over Sevilla to six points.

La Liga Wrap: Barcelona End Winless Run, Real Madrid Struggle Against Relegation-threatened Granada
Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava, right, is challenged by Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 9:39 am

Barcelona showed why it shouldn't be discarded just yet as a threat in Spanish soccer.

The Catalan club beat Atlético Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league to end a five-game winless run against Diego Simeone's team on Sunday. 

Related stories

La Liga Wrap: Late Ivan Rakitic Penalty Saved As Osasuna Frustrate Sevilla

Copa Del Rey, Semi-final Draw: Athletic Bilbao Face Valencia After Slaying Real Madrid, Barcelona

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Beat Athletic Bilbao To Lift Title

Barcelona overtook Atlético to move to fourth and is back in the Champions League qualification places for the first time since the third round.

Real Madrid later increased its gap at the top over Sevilla to six points by beating Granada 1-0 at home.

Barcelona played well to take a big lead before hanging tough while playing more than 20 minutes with a man down.

Xavi Hernández's team conceded early but rallied to a 4-1 lead before Atlético threatened to get back into the game in the second half. Luis Suárez — playing in front of Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou Stadium for the first time since joining Atlético — pulled the visitors closer in the 58th, then Dani Alves was sent off with a straight red card in the 69th after video review saw him stepping on Yannick Carrasco's leg from behind. 

Barcelona held on, though, earning the victory that could prove a turning point in what has been a challenging season so far.

“It was an important victory, against the defending champions,” Xavi said. 

“It was the best Barcelona of the season during some parts of the game. If we keep working hard like this we will lose very few matches.”

Barcelona hadn't beaten Atlético since a league match in December 2019. It had gone 11 consecutive matches without defeating either Atlético or Real Madrid in any competition. 

Atlético hasn't beaten Barcelona at the Camp Nou since 2006. Simone's team paid the price for a dreadful performance by its defense. It was coming off a league win over Valencia but had lost its previous three matches in all competitions.

“We have to find a way to improve defensively,” Simeone said. 

“We have to keep working on that.” 

Atlético's defense usually ranks top in the league but it entered the weekend as the 11th-best in goals conceded.

Barcelona came into the game one point behind Atlético in the standings. It trails third-place Real Betis by two points and second-place Sevilla by nine points. Barcelona is 15 points behind Madrid with a game in hand.

“It was an important match and we are glad we got the victory to get back into the Champions League places,” said Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, who scored one of the goals for the hosts. 

Both teams got off to a fast start and created back-and-forth scoring opportunities, but it was Atlético that got on the board first after Suárez set up Carrasco's shot from inside the area in the eighth minute. 

Barcelona equalized two minutes later with a superb volley from Jordi Alba from one of the corners of the area following a pass by Alves. 

Gavi Páez put the hosts ahead with a header in the 21st after a cross by Adama Traoré, and Araújo added to the lead from close range off the rebound of Gerard Piqué's header that hit the crossbar. 

Alves scored his first goal since returning to Barcelona with a low strike from inside the area in the 49th before Suárez pulled Atlético closer with a header about 10 minutes later. Suárez didn't celebrate after the goal and gestured to Barcelona fans for forgiveness by putting his hands together.

Traoré made his debut after returning to Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season. Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, signed at the end of the transfer window, replaced Traoré in the 61st.

Ousmane Dembélé, who was included in Xavi Hernández's squad despite his refusal to sign a new contract or secure a move to a new club in the transfer window, stayed on the bench and was jeered by the Barcelona fans.

Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava made their debut for Atlético.

MADRID STRUGGLES

Madrid had a hard time against relegation-threatened Granada, with Marco Asensio scoring the winner in the 74th.

Madrid had been winless in its last two matches, being eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and held by Elche to a draw at home in the league.

Carlo Ancelotti's team was without Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, its top two forwards this season.

OTHER RESULTS

Villarreal won 2-0 at third-place Real Betis to end a four-match winning streak by Manuel Pellegrini's team in all competitions. Pau Torres and Étienne Capoue scored a goal in each half for Villarreal, which has won two in a row and moved to sixth place.

Valencia's winless streak in the league reached five straight games after it was held by Real Sociedad to a 0-0 draw. The result kept seventh-place Sociedad with only one win in its last nine league games. 

Tags

Sports Football Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Granada Diego Simeone Xavi Hernandez Luis Suarez La Liga
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 15 Live

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 15 Live

Live Streaming, Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 21 Live

IND Vs WI: Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Put Up 'Much Better Fight' Against India

FA Cup 2021-22: Nottingham Forest Knock Holders Leicester City Out

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings Lose Fifth Straight Pakistan Super League T20 Game

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title

Cameroon's players celebrate after receiving their medals at the end of the African Cup of Nations 2022 third place soccer match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Africa Cup of Nations: Hosts Cameroon Finish Third

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral