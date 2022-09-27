Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
La Liga: Ronald Araujo Defends Surgery Decision, Prioritises Barcelona Over Uruguay

The defender was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran and has returned to Barcelona. He was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is likely to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury. Twitter (FCB)

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 12:58 pm

Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh. (More Football News)

"Surgery was the best option,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. The FIFA World Cup is in less than two months, and critics in Uruguay believe he is putting his club before his country.

Araujo denied it. "I love my country and I love my national team. It's not about choosing one or the other, it's about health and being 100% as soon as possible,” he wrote. "On a personal level, these are tough moments and I want to say thanks to everyone for all the support I'm receiving.”

Barcelona said it will give a timeframe of Araujo's recovery after the surgery, which will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of club medical staff in Turku, Finland. 

