Chicago Vs Toronto, NBA: Ingram-Powered Raptors Tame The Bulls At United Center
Canadian outfit Toronto Raptors returned from the NBA All-Star break to beat the Chicago Bulls in a cagey United Center affair in Illinois, United States, on Thursday night. Powered by American forward Brandon Ingram, the visitors from Toronto outscored their hosts, 110-101. Fifth in the Eastern Conference, the win helped Toronto improve to 33-23, and their eighth victory in the last 12 games. The Bulls have now lost seven straight, including a defeat in Toronto two weeks ago. For their home game, assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. was in charge as coach Billy Donovan was away following his father’s death Saturday. Up next, the Bulls host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, while the Raptors will fly to Milwaukee for a date with the Bucks on Sunday.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE