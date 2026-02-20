Chicago Vs Toronto, NBA: Ingram-Powered Raptors Tame The Bulls At United Center

Canadian outfit Toronto Raptors returned from the NBA All-Star break to beat the Chicago Bulls in a cagey United Center affair in Illinois, United States, on Thursday night. Powered by American forward Brandon Ingram, the visitors from Toronto outscored their hosts, 110-101. Fifth in the Eastern Conference, the win helped Toronto improve to 33-23, and their eighth victory in the last 12 games. The Bulls have now lost seven straight, including a defeat in Toronto two weeks ago. For their home game, assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. was in charge as coach Billy Donovan was away following his father’s death Saturday. Up next, the Bulls host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, while the Raptors will fly to Milwaukee for a date with the Bucks on Sunday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) prepares to take a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) reacts to a turnover by the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) and Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) stand together in the last few seconds of the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, left, handles the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Jakobe Walter
Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) makes a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) carries the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) prepares to shoot a 3-point basket as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) handles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
Toronto Raptors Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball 2025-26-Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) shoots as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Erin Hooley
