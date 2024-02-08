Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Strikers; Durdanto Dhaka Vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

When will the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians matches will be played on Friday, February 9, 2024. The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians will start at 6:00 pm IST.