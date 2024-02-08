Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Strikers; Durdanto Dhaka Vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BPL 2024 Matches

After a 34-run loss against Comilla Victorians, Khulna Tigers will now face Sylhet Strikers in their next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday. Strikers have just claimed their second win of the season in their last encounter against Durdanto Dhaka. More Cricket News)
Mashrafe Mortaza-led Strikers are currently in the second-last position in the points table. They need to register some more victories to plunge into the top fours. On the other hand, Anamul Haque's Khulna Tigers are currently in the third position in the points table.
In the second match of the day, Durdanto Dhaka will clash with Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Victorians have recently defeated Khulna Tigers and Durdanto Dhaka, who are at the bottom of the table, will try to give them a proper fight on Friday at the home venue.
When will the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians matches be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians matches will be played on Friday, February 9, 2024. The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will commence at 1:00 PM whereas Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians matches of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Squads:
: Anamul Haque Bijoy (c, wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam.
: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Squads:
: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin
: Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.