Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Preview And More

The opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will be held at NDS Stadium in Leh on Friday, February 2, 2024. Here are the preview, live streaming and other details of the KIWG 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 1, 2024

Photo Credit: SAI : Ladakh is all set to host Khelo India Winter Games 2024.
Ladakh is all set to host Khelo India Winter Games 2024. Photo Credit: SAI

Ladakh is ready to make history as it hosts the Khelo India Winter Games for the first time. The Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh will witness a grand opening ceremony on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-day extravaganza featuring ice hockey, speed skating and other winter games. (More Sports News)

With 344 athletes from 15 states and Union Territories participating, the beautiful Leh has been abuzz with activity for a month, supported by dedicated volunteers braving sub-zero temperatures.

Excitement is building in Ladakh as the region prepares to showcase its winter sports prowess, particularly in ice hockey and ice skating. On Tuesday, the Games unveiled their snow leopard mascot, 'Sheen-e She' or Shan, adding a symbolic touch to the event.

Ice Hockey players playing the sport in Ladakh.
Ice Hockey players playing the sport in Ladakh. Photo Credit: SAI

The Winter Games, which are split between Leh and Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, embody the essence of the Khelo India Winter Games. This is an annual event that is an essential part of the Khelo India Mission, which is championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The second leg of the games will take place in Gulmarg from February 21-25.

Shri Ravinder Kumar, the sports secretary of Ladakh, expressed excitement about this debut opportunity, emphasising the region's determination to provide a positive and welcoming environment for all participants.

As Ladakh welcomes athletes from all over India, the emphasis is not just on the sporting events but also on showcasing the region's hospitality. The organisers aim to create a lasting impression on the athletes, not just as participants, but also as potential tourists who are captivated by the beauty and warmth of Ladakh.

Ice Hockey match in Ladakh.
Ice Hockey match in Ladakh. Photo Credit: SAI

Live Streaming Details Of Khelo India Winter Games 2024:

When the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will start?

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will start on Friday 2, 2024 in Leh, Ladakh.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 live?

The Games, including the opening ceremony, will be live-streamed on multiple platforms of DD Sports.

