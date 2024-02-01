Ladakh is ready to make history as it hosts the Khelo India Winter Games for the first time. The Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh will witness a grand opening ceremony on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-day extravaganza featuring ice hockey, speed skating and other winter games. (More Sports News)
Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Preview And More
The opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will be held at NDS Stadium in Leh on Friday, February 2, 2024. Here are the preview, live streaming and other details of the KIWG 2024
With 344 athletes from 15 states and Union Territories participating, the beautiful Leh has been abuzz with activity for a month, supported by dedicated volunteers braving sub-zero temperatures.
Advertisement
Excitement is building in Ladakh as the region prepares to showcase its winter sports prowess, particularly in ice hockey and ice skating. On Tuesday, the Games unveiled their snow leopard mascot, 'Sheen-e She' or Shan, adding a symbolic touch to the event.
Advertisement
The Winter Games, which are split between Leh and Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, embody the essence of the Khelo India Winter Games. This is an annual event that is an essential part of the Khelo India Mission, which is championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The second leg of the games will take place in Gulmarg from February 21-25.
Advertisement
Shri Ravinder Kumar, the sports secretary of Ladakh, expressed excitement about this debut opportunity, emphasising the region's determination to provide a positive and welcoming environment for all participants.
Advertisement
As Ladakh welcomes athletes from all over India, the emphasis is not just on the sporting events but also on showcasing the region's hospitality. The organisers aim to create a lasting impression on the athletes, not just as participants, but also as potential tourists who are captivated by the beauty and warmth of Ladakh.
When the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will start?
The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will start on Friday 2, 2024 in Leh, Ladakh.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 live?
The Games, including the opening ceremony, will be live-streamed on multiple platforms of DD Sports.