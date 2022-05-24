IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: ‘Key Is To Bowl In Right Areas In Powerplay’, Says Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami Before RR Clash

Back at Eden Gardens after a long time, India and Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami stated on Monday that his secret to success in the ongoing IPL 2022 is to bowl in the right areas. Shami has been the highest wicket-taker in powerplay overs this IPL season.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer who plies his trade for Bengal in domestic cricket has taken 11 wickets at 20 runs apiece to set it up for the Titans in the powerplay overs. “In T20 cricket, we focus on variations -- slower ones, bouncers.

“But according to me, it's about bowling in the right areas then it becomes a difficult score. That's always my gameplan,” Shami said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the first IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

“The white ball does not swing after a few overs. So, it's always my gameplan, to use the new ball as much as you can. You can say it's all about experience. It's very important to control your line and length. You keep thinking many things when you play the T20 format,” he added.

Shami said Gujarat Titans have a strong bowling unit that has done well in the power-play. “It's about doing well in the power-play and then the match falls in place,” he added. Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the league table with 10 wins from 14 games.

Shami was all pumped up to come back to the ground where he made his debut. “You know the ground inside-out, it gives a different feeling. You are always pumped up playing in front of the Eden crowd,” Shami said.

Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries this season, will stand in his way upfront but Shami is not worried about the match-up. “As a player, you don't think much about the batter. Every batter has a weak point. You have to back your skills. I just do that, I never look at the name and who's batting against me,” he signed off.

With PTI inputs