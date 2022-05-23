Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of GT Vs RR, IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

The winner of the Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will enter the final of IPL 2022. Get GT vs RR live streaming details.

Live Streaming Of GT Vs RR, IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the only game between them so far in IPL 2022. Get GT vs RR live streaming details here. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 11:08 pm

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans and second-placed Rajasthan Royals face each other in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday night at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of the match will advance to the final while the loser will get another chance. The losing team will play the winner of the Eliminator game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the GT vs RR live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: While Wriddhiman Saha has been really impressive as an opener, the side must be expecting a better performance from Shubman Gill. On the other hand, their captain and leading run-scorer Hardik Pandya is back in form after some poor batting in the middle of the tournament. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have shown glimpses of brilliance but consistency is something they have lacked. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan continues to be an important member of the side with his all-round abilities. GT have also a formidable bowling unit. Mohammed Shami has led the pack by providing crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay. Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph further bolster the pace bowling attack. Meanwhile, spinners Rashid and R Sai Kishore have been on the money.

Related stories

IPL 2022: SIPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Lost Out In Game Of Fine Margins, Says Tom Moody

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal On PBKS’ Campaign – ‘Losing Wickets In Cluster Derailed Us’

Meet Rajat Patidar – Madhya Pradesh Batsman Adding Muscle To RCB's Middle Order In IPL

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, who is the Orange Cap holder, has been a complete flop of late, while his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has regained form. Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer all have contributed with crucial cameos but failed to take their innings deep on most of the occasions. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has the Purple Cap, has been sensational while Ravichandran Ashwin has also complemented him. Obed McCoy, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna form a solid pace attack.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other for one time in IPL 2022. GT had won the match by 37 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

GT and RR play their IPL 2022 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The venue offers a good batting surface and the team that wins the toss would like to bowl first as the match will be taking on a fresh pitch. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some help with the pace and bounce of the surface.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Wriddhiman Saha Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill Rashid Khan Mohammed Shami Jos Buttler Yashasvi Jaiswal Sanju Samson Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read