Live Streaming Of GT Vs RR, IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans and second-placed Rajasthan Royals face each other in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday night at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of the match will advance to the final while the loser will get another chance. The losing team will play the winner of the Eliminator game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: While Wriddhiman Saha has been really impressive as an opener, the side must be expecting a better performance from Shubman Gill. On the other hand, their captain and leading run-scorer Hardik Pandya is back in form after some poor batting in the middle of the tournament. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have shown glimpses of brilliance but consistency is something they have lacked. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan continues to be an important member of the side with his all-round abilities. GT have also a formidable bowling unit. Mohammed Shami has led the pack by providing crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay. Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph further bolster the pace bowling attack. Meanwhile, spinners Rashid and R Sai Kishore have been on the money.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, who is the Orange Cap holder, has been a complete flop of late, while his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has regained form. Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer all have contributed with crucial cameos but failed to take their innings deep on most of the occasions. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has the Purple Cap, has been sensational while Ravichandran Ashwin has also complemented him. Obed McCoy, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna form a solid pace attack.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other for one time in IPL 2022. GT had won the match by 37 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

GT and RR play their IPL 2022 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The venue offers a good batting surface and the team that wins the toss would like to bowl first as the match will be taking on a fresh pitch. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some help with the pace and bounce of the surface.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy