San Lorenzo Vs Tigre Live Streaming, Copa Argentina 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

San Lorenzo de Almagro will face Club Atletico Tigre in a Copa Argentina 2025 Round of 16 fixture at Estadio Nuevo Francisco Urbano in Moron on Saturday, 2 August 2025. Tigre secured their first knockout appearance in three years with a 2-0 win over Banfield on 26 June.
Previously, Tigre secured wins over Argentinos Juniors and Velez earlier in July, and Diego Dabove’s side have scored in each of their last five Copa Argentina matches. In their last match in the Argentine Primera Division, Tigre secured a goalless draw against 10-man Union, sitting ninth in the Group A table.
San Lorenzo, meanwhile, have been held to a series of frustrating draws in the Primera Division, most recently by Gimnasia and River Plate. Los Santos are yet to score in their Copa Argentina home matches, and have one clean sheet in their last seven outings.
The last time these two sides met was on 10 May, and San Lorenzo edged out as 2-1 winners, although Tigre led the match for a long time.
San Lorenzo Vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture being played?
The San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture will be played on Saturday, 2 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on 3 August.
Where is the San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture being played?
The San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture will be played at Nuevo Francisco Urbano in Castelar, Argentina.
Where to watch the San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture live online in India?
The San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture will not be live-streamed in India. In Argentina, the match will be shown live on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Argentina.
Where to watch the San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture live broadcast in India?
The San Lorenzo vs Tigre, Copa Argentina 2025 round of 16 fixture will not be televised on any TV channels in India.