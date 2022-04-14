RR Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Get Early Wickets; Gujarat Titans - 54/3

Manohar Joins Pandya Abhinav Manohar is the new man. A single off the last ball as Manohar gets off the mark. 12 runs and a wicket from Riyan Parag's first over. GT - 54/3 (7)

Gill Goes Riyan Parag, leg spinner, on. And he gets a rude welcome from Hardik Pandya. A six over the bowler's head. A single, then a four to deep square leg as Shubman Gill pulls. And the wicket. Gill holes out, caught by Shimron Hetmyer at long-on. Gill goes for 13 off 14. GT - 53/3 (6.4) Time Out

Free Hit Prasidh Krishna returns for his second over. Two dots to Hardik Pandya. Three singles and a no-ball for height. Full toss above the waist. Shubman Gill smashes the free hit delivery for a four, through cover. Eight from the over. GT - 42/2 (6)

Pandya Fours Kuldeep Sen continues. A single off the first, and Hardik Pandya hits back the second, with a horizontal bat, past the bowler for a four. Pandya then cuts the third for another four, to third man. And another one. Gets a thick edge and Pandya gets lucky. Four to third man. A widish delivery and Sen gets lucky this time. Straight to mid-off for a dot. Extra bounce and Pandya get a single, to third man. 14 from the over. GT - 34/2 (5)

Spin On Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first over. Three singles, then two dots to Shubman Gill. A dot to end the over. GT - 20/2 (4)

Pandya Arrives New man Hardik Pandya takes a single off last ball. Three runs and a wicket from Kuldeep Sen's first over. Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 1 off 4. GT - 16/2 (3)

Shankar Goes Kuldeep Sen gets his first over. Singles off the first two balls, then two dots to Vijay Shankar. And the wicket. Shankar chases and is caught behind. He goes for 2 off 7. GT - 15/2 (2.5)

One-run Over Two dots to the new man. Vijay Shankar takes a single off the fifth, to third man to get off the mark. A dot to Shubman Gill to end the over. One from Prasidh Krishna's first over. GT - 13/1 (2)

Direct Hit Prasidh Krishna with the second over of the match. A dot to Shubman Gill, then a direct hit at the striker's end to send Matthew Wade (12 off 6) back. Rassie van der Dussen picks it up at cover and bang on. Wade well short. Vijay Shankar is the new man. 50th IPL match for the all-rounder. LG - 12/1 (1.2)

Wade Fours Jimmy Neesham with the new ball. He strays. Full toss on the pads, and Matthew Wade flicks it for a four to square leg boundary. Two dots, then a four past point. Another dot, then a four to end the over. Slaps. No chance for fielders at square. 12 from the over.

Playing XIs One forced change for Rajasthan Royals. Jimmy Neesham in for his Kiwi compatriot Trent Boult, who's reportedly having a niggle. A couple of changes for Gujarat Titans. Yash Dayal makes his debut tonight. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer is in for Darshan Nalkande. Vijay Shankar replaces Sai Sudharsan. Rajasthan Royals : Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. Gujarat Titans : Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Toss Sanju Samson wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first, even though all three their wins have come batting first. One forced change for them.

Expect Run-fest In the previous match at the venue, Chennai Super Kings scored 216/4 then restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 193/9 for their first win of the season. Shivam Dube was not out on 95 off 46. In five matches here, teams batting first have won three times.

Pitch Report Matthew Hayden with the pitch report for the broadcasters. The Aussie great predicts a belter. This "pitch is an absolute beauty. It's got a fairly strong bit of grass... It's very hard, it's got a little sheen to it... 120 sixes have been scored at this ground in just eight games... This wicket is very good, it's got true, even pace. Expect a lot of runs tonight," he said.

Advantage Royals? Rajasthan Royals have both the Orange Cap (for most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) holders in Josh Buttler (218 runs in four innings) and Yuzvendra Chahal (11 wickets in four innings). Also, Royals have the most sixes per match, almost 12, while Titans have the lowest, four per match.