Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ Singaporean Recruit Tim David Wants To Pick Keiron Pollard’s Brains

Tim David was a part of playing XI in both the matches Mumbai Indians have played so far in IPL 2022 and scored 12 and 1. MI lost both games.   

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ Singaporean Recruit Tim David Wants To Pick Keiron Pollard’s Brains
Mumbai Indians invested Rs 8.25 crore on Tim David in the IPL mega auctions 2022. MI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 4:40 pm

Mumbai Indians' young recruit Tim David is keen to use legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard's experience to improve his game and come out as a better player after IPL 2022. Pollard has been a Mumbai Indians veteran and one of IPL’s all-time greats.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News 

“I think Polly's (Pollard) played over 10 years in the IPL, so there's a lot of experience there,” David was quoted as saying in a note shared by the record five-time champions on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Tim David, Mumbai Indians’ Singaporean Recruit, Eager To Bat With Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma

CPL 2021: Roston Chase, Tim David Star As Saint Lucia Kings Beat Trinbago Knight Riders

The Singaporean himself is a big-hitting all-rounder. “I think that happens over time naturally. You can't just get all of it like, on a notebook straightaway. It just happens with different questions here or there, different situations, different experiences at training and trying to run some ideas past him.”

“Just get little bits here and there and hopefully, I can gain some of those experiences from him (Pollard), and maybe some that I can try and use in a game or that I can add to my game that can be successful,” added David.

Mumbai Indians have had a horrendous start to their campaign having lost both their games -- against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. But David believed that the team would get better. “He has been a fun captain,” David said of skipper Rohit Sharma, one of the finest white-ball exponents.

“I've only played two games with him (Rohit), so just getting used to playing with him. Getting used to playing with lots of guys in the team, but we'll find our feet and start playing better as a team as the tournament goes on.

“But it's been good fun so far. (The advice) has been just about how to be able to find my skills best in the game and to help the team,” quipped David. He also said that it was all about preparing to play in Indian conditions.

“Mahela (Jayawardene) has been good. Again the same, just about preparing to play in Indian conditions. Learning that comes up in the IPL with different players, and how my skills can be best suited to play in games,” he said when asked about learning from the Sri Lankan great.

On their next opponents, David said, “They're a strong side, every team is strong in the IPL.” Finally, what are his personal goals and pat came the reply: “to be a better player”. “First of all try and be a better player at the end of the tournament than I was when I got here. I've tried to make the most of the environment that MI has provided. “

“There's been some awesome opportunities to learn already. And obviously, most importantly, on the field it's to try and put in some performances that can really help the team win some games,” he signed off.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI Vs KKR Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tim David Kieron Pollard Mahela Jayawardene Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read