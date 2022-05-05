IPL 2022: It's Raining Sixes! 700-plus Sixes Hit By 100 Batters In Just 49 Matches - Stats Highlights

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Moeen Ali smashed the 700th six in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League. The second and final six off leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga during his 34-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday (May 4) was the 700th in the 98th innings of the 49th match in this edition.

With this, the record for the fastest 700 sixes in a single edition was also set. The 700th six came in the 107th innings of 54th matches in 2019 which was the previous record for the fastest 700 sixes in the history of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler smashed the 700th six in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League.

Exactly 100 batters hit 703 sixes in IPL 2022 so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler leading the list with 36 sixes in 10 innings of as many matches.

Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone is second with 23 sixes in 10 innings of as many matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell is third with 22 sixes in eight innings of 10 matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit the most numbers sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Seven players from the Rajasthan franchise have contributed 97 sixes in the 703 sixes in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants’ batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 12 players from each side having hit sixes.

Gujarat Titans’ eight players hit 51 sixes in 10 matches which is the fewest among the 10 teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-15:

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Rajasthan Royals - 10 - 97 - 7 - Jos Buttler (36 sixes);

Chennai Super Kings - 10 - 81 - 10 - Ambati Rayudu (15 sixes);

Punjab Kings - 10 - 75 - 11 - Liam Livingstone (23 sixes);

Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 - 73 - 12 - Andre Russell (22 sixes);

Lucknow Super Giants - 10 - 68 - 12 - Lokesh Rahul (20 sixes);

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 - 67 - 12 - Dinesh Karthik (17 sixes);

Mumbai Indians - 9 - 65 - 10 - Suryakumar Yadav/Tilak Varma (15 sixes each);

Delhi Capitals - 9 - 64 - 9 - Rovman Powell (12 sixes);

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9 - 62 - 9 - Rahul Tripathi (13 sixes);

Gujarat Titans - 10 - 51 - 8 - David Miller (12 sixes).

Total - 49 - 703 - 100 - Jos Buttler (36 sixes).